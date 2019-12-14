1 killed, 11 injured in Germany explosion

BERLIN: One person was killed and at least 11 were injured in an explosion Friday at a residential building in the German city of Blankenburg, authorities confirmed on Friday.

One of those was seriously hurt, while nine had escaped with light injuries and another had sustained heavier injuries, Breithaupt said. The mayor added that the building was now a "scene of devastation".

Local police chief Frank Goetze said that the person killed had not yet been identified, but said the victim may be the owner of the apartment in which the explosion happened. Police were also unable to say if the blast was deliberately set off or if it was an accident.