Worried about 'Log kya kahenge'? Here's how to talk to your children about freedom

"Log kya kahenge"

"Log kya sochenge"

I am glad, these words were never mentioned to me when I was younger. I am one of four children, and my parents raised me to be the free bird I am. This doesn't mean that I never faced any consequences or that I was never answerable for my actions. I was allowed to do everything but it wasn’t unfettered and without justification.

As a mom, to two young girls, I feel that it is very important for us to talk to our children about freedom and the acceptance of failure. My husband and I knew we wanted to give the kids a safe space to feel confident in sharing what they feel, without making judgements. We should allow them to make choices, without dismissing them because this is going to help them explore the innumerable options which you and I would have probably never thought of.

Read Also Independence Day 2022: Five women freedom fighters of India we should commemorate

While my parents gave me a lot of food for thought, I think I want to go one step ahead and talk to them about another aspect of freedom which doesn’t only entail society. As they grow up, I am going to talk to them about:

Financial freedom

This doesn’t mean that you have to earn a lot of money. This means you are always going to be dependent on yourself and you are always going to make sure you can stand on your own two feet, without compromising on your dreams. Just like my parents, and just like me, I will always hope that my children work where it makes them happy. I hope they never feel that they need to give up their financial freedom.

Freedom to trust

This is an important one given the uncertainty we have faced over the last 2 ½ years. Help your children overcome fear and move forward. We are a product of our own limitations. If your child is learning a new sport and is continuously falling and is unable to do as expected. You should talk to her to trust the process and that they will eventually learn to play well – maybe in a few days or even months. They just have to keep trying.

Freedom from validation

Sometimes, all of us need that extra something from our parents, friends, and teachers that remind us of who we are. Don’t seek validation, but always be true to yourself that you are the best version of yourself.

Freedom to be on their own

Let’s teach our kids to jump, scream, shout, dance, sing, create a mess or just sit idle. Let them be! When left to their own devices it’s amazing what they come up with - their creative skills are quite amazing. Let it not be a day full of guided affairs of dos and don’ts. Believe me, they crave space as much as adults do. A choice. A thought. An action - all of this leads up to freedom. This is the best gift you can give your child. Let’s pledge to take a leap of faith with a dash of hope and teach kids responsibility by giving them enough freedom.

Read Also Following the footprints of India's freedom movement