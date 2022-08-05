Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 sale: Here are best offers on consumer electronics; sale live for prime members - SHOP NOW

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 sale has started in India. It is a 5-day sale that starts on August 6 and ends on August 11, 2022. However, the sale is now live for Prime members in the country.

As usual, the shopping festival brings exciting offers, deals, and discounts on a wide range of products across different categories. In addition, buyers with SBI credit cards can get a 10 per cent instant discount of up to Rs. 2,000. Here we have handpicked a few deals from different departments like smartphones, laptops, and TVs.Best deals on smartphones.

iPhone 13 128GB

The iPhone 13 128GB has a MRP of Rs. 79,990. However, during the Great Freedom Festival 2022 sale on Amazon, it can be purchased for Rs. 68,900.

OnePlus 10R 5G

The OnePlus 10R 5G has been reduced by Rs. 4,000. Its variants, such as the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, cost Rs. 34,999 and Rs. 38,999, respectively. These variants support 80W fast charging. At launch, both models were priced at Rs 38,99 and Rs 42,999, respectively. At the time of launch, the higher 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant with 150W fast charging support was priced at Rs 43,999. It is now available for Rs. 39,999 on Amazon.

Xiaomi 12 Pro

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is now available with a Rs. 5,000 discount coupon, Rs 6,000 off on all credit cards, and additional Rs 2,000 discount for SBI credit card owners. Hence, the device is available with up to Rs 13,000 discount. The device comes in two variants: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. At launch, these were priced at Rs 62,999 and Rs 66,999. However, buyers can purchase these variants for as low as Rs 49,999 and Rs 53,999.

Best deals on laptops

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro

The Mi Notebook Pro debuted with a price tag of Rs 56,990. Now, it is selling for Rs 52,990 on Amazon. It features a QHD+ display, an 11th generation Intel Core i5 / i7 processor, and a 56Whr battery with 65W charging support.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3

The Lenovo IdeaPad Sim 3 has an MRP of Rs 62,390. However, during the Great Freedom Festival 2022 sale, it is being sold at a significantly lower price of Rs 34,990. It features a 14-inch display, an 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, and 256GB of SSD storage.

HP 15s

The HP 15s priced at Rs 39,990 during the ongoing sale on Amazon. The MRP of the notebook is Rs 51,812. It offers key features such as a 15.6-inch display, an 11th generation Intel Core i3, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage.

Best deals on TVs

Sony Bravia 4K TV (64-inch) – 2022 model

The Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV (55-inch) is now available with a massive discount of Rs 31,510 over its MRP of 99,900. It is currently available for Rs 61,990 (inclusive of Rs 2,000 discount coupon) during the Great Freedom Festival 2022 sale. Its key features include a 4K Ultra HD display with an X1 4K processor, 20W speakers, and Google TV support.

Vu 65LX 4K Ultra HD TV (65-inch) – 2021 model

The Vu 65LX 4K Ultra HD TV is now available for Rs 57,990. It has received a huge price cut since it was priced at Rs 1,00,000 at launch. It has a 65-inch 4K panel with HDR10 and Dolby Vision support, a 100W front soundbar, and Android TV 9.

TCL 55P615 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV (55-inch) – 2021 model

The TCL 55P615 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV is now listed for Rs. 39,990 during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 sale. Some of its best features are a 4K Ultra HD screen, support for HDR10, and 24W speakers.

