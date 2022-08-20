World Photography Day: Five photographers give a glimpse of the pandemic through the camera

Photo: Freepik

World Photography Day (August 19) is an annual worldwide celebration of the art, craft, science, and history of photography. This year's theme is 'Pandemic Through The Lens'. The Covid-19 outbreak brought the whole world to a standstill in 2020. The streets were empty and an eerie haunted feel engulfed as people were confined to the four walls of their homes. It is said a photo says a thousand words. To celebrate the day, we get five photographers to share their take on the pandemic, but through the camera.

Alan Varghese, Photographer

“This is the key to my pandemic world. I vividly remember the initial stage of lockdown. It was a difficult phase for me; I was stuck inside the four walls of my room. However, Covid could only lock my movements, not my skills. The movies and shows I binge-watched, songs I recorded, cups of coffee I drank, sketches I drew... If only I could keep track. It’s all there in this picture. I intentionally blurred the background because they are memories now. Also, this space is the corner where I spent most of my pandemic days.”

Sanskruti Hatiskar, Photographer

“I captured this shot while it was raining outside. I saw a few kids collecting rainwater in utensils for fun. That's what inspired me to click a close-up shot of the tumbler with rain droplets falling on it. It depicts an important message about how water always makes its way through obstacles. In life, one should also do the same.”

Gautam Lalwani, Photographer

“Some doors are closed by choice and some under duress. The library door was shut due to the pandemic. So, I peeped through the keyhole and shot this picture. The pandemic locked us in for months on end. The frame perfectly describes the feeling. The door has been closed for so long that it has caught cobwebs.”

Akhil Raj, Cinematographer

“This isn’t exactly a photograph. It is a screengrab from a video I made. The person is my classmate from school. Both of us were sick of staying indoors during the lockdown. After my father passed away, I needed a change of scene. She suggested the idea of visiting Fort Kochi. I wanted to get back to shooting again and that’s how I ended up with this.”

Yogesh Phuse, Cinematographer

“During the second wave of the pandemic, travel restrictions were eased. After being cooped up inside, I decided to take a trip to Meghalaya, Cherrapunji. During the lockdown, nature got a chance to heal. This picture depicts that. The crystal clear water and floating boats on the Dawki River serve as a treat for all those who reside in concrete jungles, meaning cities.”