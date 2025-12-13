World Meditation Day: Unlocking Inner Peace, Cellular Wellness, And Cosmic Alignment

Meditation is an ancient wisdom tradition—an integration of science, philosophy, and experiential knowledge. It invites us into the realm of metaphysics, where the invisible forces of nature come into unison and the cosmic energy that permeates all dimensions becomes accessible. In the stillness of meditation, intuition awakens, insights arise, and foresight sharpens. You become reoriented to your natural flow and rhythm, awakening compassion, creativity, confidence, and clarity at your core.

Circumstances create feelings. Meditation works by reversing this flow—placing the body in a circumstance of deep relaxation, calmness, and tranquillity so that these feelings arise naturally. When you stop doing and start being—sitting in deep awareness and observation, witnessing everything within and around you—the inner state you cultivate begins to shape your outer circumstances. This is the true science of meditation: the alchemy of inner experience transforming external reality. It is a philosophy that brings the invisible into the tangible realm of daily existence.

December 21 is observed as World Meditation Day, carries special significance. As the longest night of the year, it marks a pivot in the earth’s geography and rhythm. With decreasing daylight and the onset of winter, coldness, melancholy, and depression often arise. Meditation becomes the inner lantern, illuminating the self from within and helping us adjust to these natural shifts. Amid the chase and the maze of life, meditation teaches us to slow down—pause, stop, and reorient. It guides us from DIS-ORDER to ORDER, DIS-EASE to EASE, and DIS-COMFORT to COMFORT.

At its core, meditation is a coming together of forces. Conflicting energies—mental, emotional, or spiritual—begin to equalize, harmonize, and settle into equilibrium. This harmony becomes the foundation of human evolution. It is not merely physical or physiological; it is deeply mental and spiritual. When the left and right hemispheres of the brain come into balance, mental harmony emerges. From this arises spiritual buoyancy, intuition, foresight, insight, joy, bliss, and an elevated creative intelligence. Scientists today speak of this as the Quantum space—the fertile emptiness from which wellness is born. It is in this space that the human being touches the divine, unlocking the vast inner potential that lies dormant within.

Through meditation, the individual energy source connects with the universal energy. It is a returning home—an alignment of the inner light with the cosmic light. It is in this connection that true transformation begins.

Mechanisms of the effect of meditation on cellular repair:

Meditation can improve circadian rhythms, which can help promote telomere maintenance.

Cell damage and ageing are caused by oxidative stress, which is reduced by meditation.

Through upregulating the expression of repair genes, meditation facilitates DNA repair.

Gene expression and cellular activity are impacted by meditation's effects on epigenetic markers.

Meditation reduces inflammation, which in turn destroys cells.

The hypothalamus-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis is modulated by meditation. This modulation can lower cortisol levels and support telomere maintenance. Additionally, a number of studies have shown that meditation intervention is linked to either no change without shortening or a little increase in telomere length Furthermore, numerous telomere-related genes can be affected by meditation, with meditation training particularly having a greater favourable impact on telomere regulation. The expression of Gar1 and hnRNP A1 (the gene encoding a protein that binds to telomerase RNA and DNA) increases along with the telomere length. In conclusion, practising meditation can enhance telomere control, which in turn affects ageing and overall health.

One doesn’t need anything, just start with shutting your eyes, this saves energy immediately, as 70-80% of physical expenditure of energy goes through eyes holding the ocular muscles wide open, so shut your eyes.

And conserve the energy, there is a sudden shift of awareness with breathing falling into rhythm. From staggered it becomes regulated, from scattered it gets into a flow. Rhythm flow once established your mind calms down into a state of equanimity.

When the brain functions begin to align, the racing mind becomes slow; this is the time when the stress is released. Complexities give way to clarity. One gets ways to vision and confidence.

(Dr Mickey Mehta is a global leading holistic health guru and life coach; website: www.drmickeymehta.com)