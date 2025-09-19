Guide To Emptying The Mind And Finding Peace

Mind is total when it is integrated with all realms and dimensions of life, in existence. A Mind generally is scattered in pieces because our perceptions that create illusions are scattered in pieces too. A whole mind is when you allow the pieces to come together in unison to give rise to Peace. Such a Mind becomes whole and holistic. Mindful may not be as good as mindless. An empty mind is actually of junk and full of the light of awareness. Empty the mind and mind the emptiness. This could be the precept in mind science. The mind can only be present in the past or the future. Haven’t we heard in school, an ideal mind is the devil’s workshop…..? A contrarian of ancient mystical science and philosophy says rest your mind as well. Legs need rest from walking, the mind needs rest from working.

In the current moment awareness, there could be only seamlessness of spontaneity or should we say intelligence on tap from the intelligentsia (the cosmic mind). The very nature of the mind when in past or the future goes in circles, thus we miss out on the multidimensional perceptions of its true capabilities.

When we move from the circles to the center, the mind settles. When your mind is, you are not…and when your mind is not you simply are! When back from the circle to the center each time a meaning arises; perspectives become deeper, perceptions become more profound. Various layers of life’s understanding come to the fore, we can synthesize all the information and process it efficiently, and take a central view of life thereafter. The power of the mind is the most powerful tool; human consciousness is gifted with.

This power, together with your imagination, can create success or failure, happiness or unhappiness, opportunities or obstacles. Calm down, breathe out your anxieties, resemblance, hurt, pain, grudges…. experiences, FEAR TO FREEDOM. The science of attention principle says, put your attention into the field and energize it, and then put your intention into it to transform it. Your mind can create the magnetic field and with the intensity of its thoughts, one can manifest just about anything one wants. MIND IS MAGIC!

A human becomes awakened when he keeps the mind empty of all the illusions (junk), all the material world, and everything that fragments him distorts him. Not all thoughts are of the same quality. Stray ones that you think once or twice don’t have much power in you, but your predominant thoughts, the ones you entertain often; will certainly influence your behavior and attitude, reflect in your actions, reactions, and responses, thus your thoughts will change your reality. Should your mind be overwhelmed with thoughts which aren’t pleasant, non-creative in nature, or should we say completely destructive…. that is the time we need to get into RECESS.

Your awareness directly translates into the power of the mind. With deep awareness and deep relaxation with just a flicker of an intention, one can become a harry potter.

Read Also Is Exercising Regularly The Key To Better Mental Health?

Meditation is one such method, that is method less, an art of being, watching the invisible domain of infinity . . . is the art of seeing.

A RUNNING MIND CAN’T BE A STABLE MIND; A CHASING MIND CAN’T BE AN ABLE MIND.

The equation of equanimity only comes in “SHOONYATA”. Everything seeded in your subconscious gets manifested in your reality.

ZEROTH STATE: SLOW DOWN…PAUSE…STOP…!!! In this domain of the ZEROTH state, one sees the birth of insights, foresight, intuitions, and once in the deepest meditation, one can be the master of the extrasensory perceptions, multi-sensory perceptions, and access multi-dimensional realms of existence...!

A complete mind, a total mind, is an enlightened mind. A mind of infinite possibilities! This is the path to ABSOLUTE the “KAIVALYA”.

Read Also Finding Calm And Strength Through Meditation

Only man can transcend all boundaries and all lines of separation can be blurred. It’s important to empty the mind and mind the emptiness. Or should we say empty the mind and allow it to be filled with the light of purity…. light of spontaneity. Man can become one, with super consciousness. So when a mind dissolves into light, it could be described as a state of being complete illumination. After having attained absolute light, when Buddha was asked – “Who are you?” he simply said, “I am awakened”.

A full awakened human chooses when he or she would want to breathe the last. Thereafter either choose to be a fragrant flower, a sweet fruit, a colorful butterfly, or simply let go of it all and choose to be an eternal witness of the cycles of life, chaos, disorder, disease, decay, and death. . . simply being centered.

Spiritual audacity comes from the human mind‘ s synchronicity.

It’s the privilege of humanity to experience divinity.

On the ladder of evolution only a human can rise above Gods…or fall below animals.

Get Illuminized….Get Mickeymized!!!