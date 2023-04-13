World Heritage Day: 7 heritage sites in India that you should visit once in a lifetime

India ranks sixth in the number of UNESCO sites in the world. This country is culturally rich and geographically diverse. We've all heard of the Taj Mahal, one of the world's seven wonders, but India has far more cultural and natural riches to offer. From ancient caves carved into steep gorges to the bizarre scenery and remnants of the Vijayanagara kingdom, there is something for everyone. Here are seven of India's most fascinating heritage monuments that perfectly capture the country's rich culture.

Jantar Mantar, Jaipur

The Jantar Mantar is an 18th-century Rajasthani astronomical observatory. The Rajput ruler Sawai Jai Singh of Rajasthan built this astronomical observatory in the year 1738 CE. It consists of 19 astronomy equipment, including the biggest stone sundial in the world. These tools are all manufactured by humans. The observatory includes instruments for calculating the horizon-zenith local network, equatorial system, and ecliptic system, which are celestial coordinate systems. This structure, one of India's best-preserved observatories, is a wonderful representation of India's scientific and cultural legacy.

Hampi, Karnataka

In the northern region of Karnataka, Hampi is a UNESCO World Heritage site. It is located within the ruins of the once-prosperous Vijayanagara kingdom. The Hampi ruins are a collection of historic locations that showcase the superb Dravidian style of art and architecture. The most significant heritage monument at this site is the Virupaksha Temple, which remains a significant religious center for Hindus. This cultural site has a number of additional monuments; collectively, they are referred to as the ‘Group of Monuments at Hampi.’ The Krishna temple complex, Narasimha, Ganesha, Hemakuta group of temples, Achyutaraya temple complex, Vitthala temple complex, Pattabhirama temple complex, Lotus Mahal complex, several puras or bazaars surrounding the temple complex, as well as living quarters and residential areas, are some of the other well-known ones.

Khajuraho, MP

India's renowned Khajuraho is a UNESCO World Heritage site. In south-east of Jhansi, a special heritage site is known for a collection of Hindu and Jain temples called Khajuraho. They are also recognized for their sensual figures and sculptures and symbolism in the Nagara style. These sensuous stone carvings of human and animal forms in amorous situations are very beautifully presented and provide witness to India's rich cultural legacy. It has a surface area of 20 square kilometers and has a total of 85 Temples. The most notable of these temples in the Khajuraho complex is the Kandariya temple.

Fatehpur Sikri, Uttar Pradesh

Fatehpur Sikri's name refers to Akhbar's victory (Fateh) against Chittor and Ranthambore. The city consists of four major monuments. The Buland Darwaza, the most prominent door in Asia and part of the Jama Masjid, is composed of a special wood that was imported from Australia. Panch Mahal, also known as Jada Baai ka Mahal, is regarded as the birthplace of the Navaratnas (Birbal, Tansen, etc.). The Diwan-e-Khas and Diwan-e-Aam were also included. Salim Chishti's Tomb is located inside the Buland Darwaza. These Mughal structures are all significant Indian historical monuments.

Bodh Gaya, Bihar

Bodh Gaya is located almost 96 kilometers from Patna, Bihar. It is an important religious center for Buddhists because it is where Mahatma Buddha received enlightenment. Siddhartha attained Enlightenment under the revered Bodhi Tree, where he later transformed into Gautam Buddha. During the reign of Ashoka the Great, the renowned Mahabodhi Temple was built rround 250 BCE. It is one of the first Buddhist temples. Bodh Gaya's Mahabodhi Temple Complex currently consists of the 50-meter-tall Mahabodhi Temple, the Vajrasana, the sacred Bodhi Tree, and other six important sites of Buddha's enlightenment, all of which are encircled by numerous historic votive stupas. Due to all these factors, Bodh Gaya is considered as the holiest pilgrimage spot for the Buddhists.

Sun Temple, Konark

The Sun Temple is a 13th-century temple located in Konark, Odisha, not far from the famous seaside town of Puri. It was built approximately 1250 by King Narasimhadeva I of the Eastern Ganga Dynasty. The Sun Temple is shaped like a massive chariot, complete with carved stone walls, pillars, and wheels, and it is drawn by six massively sculpted horses. It's also regarded as one of India's biggest brahmin sanctuaries. The temple was initially said to be built at the mouth of the river Chandrabhaga, but the waterline has since receded. This Indian World Heritage Site showcases the splendor of the then-dominant Kalinga architectural heritage.

Rani Ki Vav, Patan

Built in the third millennium BC in commemoration of the monarchs, it is a stunning example of Ancient Indian architecture. It was created under the Solanki dynasty, and according to mythology, his widowed queen Udayamati did so in honor and memory of Bhimdev 1, the family's founder and first king. Due to the beauty and wonder of its architecture, it was just recently named a UNESCO World Heritage site. Rani-ki-vav is well-known for its Stepped Corridors, Sculptures, and Stone Carvings in the Well. Lord Vishnu, represented by his 10 avatars, is the subject of the majority of the sculptures in the well. These avatars represent his return to the world. This vav has a spiritual connotation in addition to being a location to store water. It is designed as an inverted temple and is divided into seven tiers of wells, each with its unique significance according to religious and mythical works described in canonical literature.