'Work Keeps Me Going': Khushroo Suntook, At 90+, Reflects On 25 Years At NCPA

At 90 plus, Khushroo Suntook, not only heads one of the oldest cultural organisations of the city, National Center For Performing Arts, but is actively involved in day-to-day activities of NCPA. He has been helming action at NCPA since last 25 years.

Coming from the family of lawyers, studying law was an organic progression for Khushroo Suntook. After completing his education as a lawyer, he took over from his father, who was one of the patron founders of the first company in India to market mineral water and bottled water. “Bisleri belonged to Khusroo Suntook, joined Tata Sons. His stint with the Tatas included many roles in many companies.

“I started with Lakme. It was fun and challenging,” informs Suntook. “Those days we were the leading brand in East Europe and Russia. We even had collaborations with Bolshoi there! But one lipstick and get free ticket to the opera…,” he reminisces.

From Lakme it was TOMCO, Tata Finance and several other companies under the Tata umbrella as a Director. “It involved a lot of travelling… all these jobs. But I enjoyed the challenges that they brought. It was JRD’s vision, who was the leader and the driving force then. One looked forward to each day at work and new challenges it brought.”

Dr. Jamshed Bhabha, who sat two floors above Mr. Suntook in Bombay House, called him one day and told him that his room was ready at the NCPA. “So, the transition from corporate to cultural was that easy and simple. I was just told one day that I will have to go there,” remembers Mr. Suntook. “I was surprised when he told me that; though I admit that I shouldn’t have been. Dr. Bhabha used to regularly have discussions about music with me. Often, he picked my brains to ask whom to call at NCPA for a concert. He was a family friend and knew about my keen interest in music, especially Western Classical.”

The earliest memory when Dr. Bhabha requested for Suntook’s help was for the inauguration of the Tata Theater at the NCPA. “Just 15 days to go and Dr. Bhabha said, ‘we have nobody to play at the inauguration…’ and I was like, ‘ok…let me try…’ I called quite a few musicians I knew and the Scottish Orchestra agreed to come.” That was Suntook’s first contribution to NCPA.

Twenty-five years ago, under the insistence of Dr. Bhabha Suntook joined NCPA and Vice-Chairperson and went on to become the Chairperson. “Alyque Padamsee was the chairperson when I joined. He said – ‘We have to teach you to run a cultural organisation.’ And I said, ‘yes’! That was it!”

A keen follower of western classical music since the age of two, Mr. Suntook was solely responsible to kick of the Symphony of India Orchestra. “I would say I helped put it together,” says Mr. Suntook quite modestly.

“It all started when Dr. Bhabha built the Opera House on one of the open plots in the campus. Initially he just wanted to call it National Opera House. But I put my foot down and said, ‘you have done the hard work, you have put the money, we will name it after you.’ And he gave in to my persistence. We named the place Jamshed Bhabha Opera Theater.”

A group from Kazakhstan opened the theatre. Almatti Symphony Orchestra performed. As did Zubin Mehta, a number of times. The response to these orchestras from all over the world performing in Mumbai was overwhelming. “And that kind of put a bee in my bonnet,” admits Suntook. “My mind was buzzing after I saw the response. I spoke to Dr. Bhabha about starting our own orchestra. He gave me a free hand in creating it. It was my friend Marat Bisengaliev who helped me make it happen.”

Marat Bisengaliev was an instrumental in creating the Symphony of India. “He is a great friend. He helped identify the talent across the country and the globe to put together the first orchestra,” tells Suntook. “So often he would just go ‘niet, niet, niet!’ as in no, no, no… after an audition because he didn’t find the right person to play the cello. Most of the initial players were from abroad and not Indians.”

This triggered the switch. Suntook decided that it was high time they trained their own talent to create an orchestra. And The SOI Music Academy was launched in 2012 to offer an advanced level of music training, previously not available in India, to talented young children. Under the supervision of SOI Music Director Marat Bisengaliev, the students receive a holistic music education that is inspired by the Russian Conservatoire method. Today, the academy has 67 students, 22 teachers from Kazakstan, and three Indian teachers. The students not only perform in India, but also in Russia, Kazakstan, UK etc.

“We also have workshops for school children to introduce them to the world of good Western Classical Music,” informs Suntook.

While it may seem that because of his fondness of western classical has made him promote only that at the NCPA, it’s not true. Suntook is responsible for starting the Marathi and Gujarati theatre festivals at the center which promote new talent. “The Marathi theatre fest showcases the talent that we curate at our workshops we conduct. We also have dance festivals, sufi fest… and much more. The idea is to give the audience the slice of everything that this country has to offer from its rich cultural heritage.”

One last question, what’s the secret of your energy at 90? “Well, I don't think I've got good health, but I suppose I can't complain at my age and I believe in what one of my revered friends and doctors told me that if you stop working, you will get ill. So, it's work on a regular basis, which keeps me going.”

Favourite movie - My Fair Lady

Favourite Food - Italian

Favourite Music - Vocalist : Enrico Caruso