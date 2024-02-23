Wireless Bluetooth Neckband, Ayurvedic Body Care... 7 Products To Add To Your Shopping Cart

Pic: Freepik

Smell great

Discover the essence of romance with the Mystic Touch Perfume Collection by Modicare, a captivating range of perfumes made in France, that encourages you to ‘wear what defines you’. They embody a clean beauty promise while being 100% cruelty-free with PETA certification and adher to IFRA (International Fragrance Association) standards. With Mystic Touch, you’ll be able to express your style with confidence, sensuality, and allure through a sophisticated and ethical scent journey.

Price: Rs 2400 each (100 Ml)

Where: All the products available across India through Modicare Consultants

Iron neatly

An outfit looks good only if ironed well. That’s why Usha Garment Steamers is the best choice for freshly laundered clothes in minutes. Designed to meet the most pressing consumer need, the steamer conditions clothes and gives a wrinkle-free finish with its powerful steam output. The overheat safety auto shutoff stops any unwanted overheating accidents. It also comes with a two-year warranty.

Price: Rs 5,190

Where: ushairons.com

Picnic time

If you love going on picnics, choose the premium-quality picnic mat from Nestasia’s Picnic Collection. It has small checkered patterns and geometric thread-work across the mat’s length. The plus and warm camping mat is made of crisp polyester top and smooth taffeta base. This soft and breathable mat is perfect for a good picnic experience. It accommodates up to four people.

Price: Rs 1,750

Where: nestasia.in

Needed sun protection

To stay safe in the sun, Chosen by Dermatology has brought out a revolutionary Ultra Light Zinc Mineral Sunscreen. The ground-breaking creation comes with Nexgen which is a visionary fusion of advanced UV rah and visible light protection. It also safeguards from pollution. The formulation is such that is gentle on your skin and also the environment. The face and body sunscreen has SPF 80+ and PA+++ to shielf from UVA and UVB rays. It is also water and sweat resistant.

Price: Rs 1,450

Where: chosenstore.in

Great bath experience

Get the best luxury and sensory shower experiences with GRAFF’s latest innovation ‘Aqua-sense’. Indulge in therapeutic benefits of colour therapy amidst the soothing environment provided by the hi-tech technology. The most comprehensive shower collection ever crafted showcases the company’s dedication to design, innovation and sustainability and raising the bar in shower solutions. The range draws inspiration from the luxurious atmosphere of spas. Get it now for a great bathing experience.

Price: on request

Where: graff-designs.com

Hear it right

U&i has unveiled the Firestorn Series Wireless Bluetooth Neckband. The advanced bluetooth neckband has battery life of up to 100 hours for talking and music playback. It has a standby time of 800 hours. You can charge it within two hours. It is available in black and blue.

Price: Rs 2,699

Where: U&i outlets and leading retail stores across India

The Ayurveda touch

Opt for SoulTree’s latest Soumya Rasa which is their Ayurvedic body care range. The well-planned range offers three collection in the essence of Malatii, Manjula and Nerolii. The range includes face and body mists, shower gels and body lotions. Get unparrelled sensorial delight with the benefits of Ayurveda.

Price: as per product

Where: soultree.in