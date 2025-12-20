Why Winter Can Test Your Bone Health After 40; Here's How You Can Stay Ahead

Winter has always been celebrated as a season of warmth, family gatherings, festivals, and good food. For most people, it is a time of robust health — infections are fewer, appetites improve, and the air feels fresh. Yet, every season brings its own set of physiological changes, and winter is no exception. For those above 40, the drop in temperature and sunlight can subtly influence bone and joint health.

It’s important to remember that each person experiences winter differently — what feels like comfort and vitality to one may bring stiffness and aches to another. The key lies in enjoying the season fully, while being mindful of what your body tells you. Let’s look it this objectively-

Why winter affects differently

During winter, the body conserves heat by reducing blood flow to the extremities. This can make muscles tighter and joints stiffer. Reduced exposure to sunlight means lower Vitamin D production, which can weaken bones over time. People who already have mild arthritis, osteoporosis, or sedentary lifestyles may feel these effects more strongly, while others might barely notice them.So, while winter is often considered a “healthy” season, it’s also the time when minor aches, stiffness, or reduced mobility remind us to care for our bones.

Few simple steps to stay healthy this winter include:

Let the sunshine in: Vitamin D is essential for calcium absorption and bone strength. With fewer daylight hours, deficiencies are common. Aim for 15–20 minutes of sunlight exposure daily, ideally late morning or early afternoon. Include dietary sources like eggs, fortified milk, and oily fish. Those with persistent low Vitamin D levels may need supplements after consulting their doctor.

Move — don’t hibernate: Movement is vital for joint lubrication and bone health. Cold weather often discourages activity, but staying active is the best protection. Brisk walking, yoga, or light resistance exercises stimulate bone-forming cells and maintain muscle tone. Even indoor stretching routines can make a difference. Remember — inactivity stiffens the joints more than the weather itself.

Eat smart, eat seasonal: Winter offers a bounty of bone-friendly foods. Include calcium and protein-rich options such as milk, paneer, tofu, leafy greens, sesame seeds (til), and almonds. Seasonal fruits like amla, guava, and oranges are rich in Vitamin C, which helps collagen formation — vital for bone structure. Avoid excessive caffeine, alcohol, and smoking, all of which leach calcium from the bones.

Keep warm — but stay mobile: Dress in layers and keep your knees and back warm, but avoid long hours of sitting in one position. Gentle warmth — such as a warm compress or hot-water soak — helps ease stiffness, while regular movement ensures good circulation.

Know your bone health: After 40, especially in postmenopausal women and men with sedentary routines, a bone density scan (DEXA) helps detect early bone loss. Timely diagnosis allows preventive action through diet, exercise, or medication when required.

Hydrate, even if you don’t feel thirsty: The cold often dulls our thirst reflex. But adequate water — or herbal teas, soups, and broths — keeps joints lubricated and aids metabolism. Dehydration makes joints creakier and muscles less pliable.

Mind your posture: Poor posture, especially during long work-from-home sessions, can aggravate back and neck issues. Simple corrections — sitting upright, using lumbar support, and standing up every 45 minutes — go a long way in preventing strain.

Winter, by itself, is not the enemy of the bones, in fact, it’s one of the healthiest seasons of the year. But awareness makes all the difference. Listen to your body, stay warm, stay active, and enjoy the crisp winter air with confidence. Every season has its charm, and winter’s charm lies in balance , celebrating its vitality while respecting its challenges. Let this season be one where you move with warmth, strength, and grace.

(Dr. Vaibhav Bagaria, Director – Orthopaedics & Joint Replacement, Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital)