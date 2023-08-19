What is Sleep tourism? Where you can find places in India for a perfect sleep trip

Pic: Pexels

Have you ever been in a situation where you need a holiday to recover from holiday? This is what usually happens — you go on a vacation to get rid of the work stress but get so worked up on the vacation trying to cover all the tourist spots that you get to work with holiday stress. And then comes the thought: ‘I need a holiday to recover from my holiday’. So, how about going on a vacation just to get some good sleep, declutter your mind and body, and come back as a renewed version of yourself? Well, this is possible if you go on a sleep trip.

Declutter your mind

Sleep tourism, also known as ‘Napcations’ or ‘Nap holidays’, is a type of tourism where people travel to a destination specifically to sleep, relax, and recharge. The idea behind sleep tourism is to provide travellers with a chance to escape from the stress and demands of their daily lives and focus on getting restful sleep.

Khushboo Hiten Nandu, Counselling Psychologist from Mpower, says, “People are choosing sleep tourism more often nowadays due to hectic schedules and also for overall well-being. People have become more aware and are prioritising their wellness. Even the pandemic has played a role in people waking up to sleep tourism. As during pandemic the natural cycles have changed and more cases of mental health issues were also seen which affected sleep patterns a lot.”

A sleep trip is a perfect way to declutter your overworked mind and fill it with some fresh thoughts by getting some good sleep, trying out relaxation techniques, or just exploring nature. Dr Dinika Anand, Clinical Psychologist, BLK-Max Superspeciality Hospital, says, “From a mental health perspective, sleep tourism is a great solution for our overworked and overtaxed society. It gives one a break from the never-ending to-do list that chases us because the only thing you need to do is focus on sleep.”

Rejuvenate your body

Sleep tourism often takes a holistic approach to relaxation and rejuvenation. In addition to promoting better sleep, many sleep tourism packages may include activities such as yoga, meditation, spa treatments, and healthy eating options. This can help improve your physical well-being along with your mental health and provide a more comprehensive relaxation experience.

Working professionals go through a lot of work-related stress every day. Some failures, some unfinished businesses, some uncracked deals, and some office politics, are day-to-day phenomena for them. A sleep trip in 2023 is a great way to bid adieu to all the work stress. Krishna Veer Singh, Co-Founder & CEO of Lissun, a Mental Health & Emotional Wellness Startup, says, “A sleep trip can enable individuals to re-prioritise and refocus on their mental and physical well-being, which is often overlooked amidst work-related demands. By immersing themselves in a serene atmosphere, away from the incessant barrage of stimuli that they are habituated to, working professionals can recalibrate their cognitive and physiological faculties, mitigate stress levels, and foster a sense of inner calm.”

Time to be a new you

You won’t feel the need to go on another holiday to recover from your holiday after you get back from your sleep trip. You will feel mentally and physically pumped up to get back to work. Your colleagues and bosses will see a renewed version of you when you get back.

Sleep trips are not only ideal for working professionals but also a great way to get a break from household responsibilities for homemakers. Ekta Dixit, Mental Health Coach, says, “Not just working professionals, a lot of women, especially childbearing women, or women who have a joint family. As for the statistics, they have been experiencing barely five and a half, 6 hours of sleep due to which they do feel their performance not just at work, but also in their day-to-day daily chores is completely depleting. So not just working professionals, but also homemakers are experiencing that they do require good sleep not just because for their mental health, but also physical health.”

Places in India for a perfect sleep trip

Varkala, Kerala: Varkala is a coastal town in Kerala known for its beautiful beaches and serene atmosphere. Many resorts and guesthouses in Varkala offer packages focused on relaxation and rejuvenation. Visitors can enjoy Ayurvedic massages, yoga classes, and meditation sessions to help them unwind and destress.

Goa: Goa is a popular destination for tourists but offers a range of sleep tourism options. Many resorts and hotels in Goa offer packages that focus on relaxation and rejuvenation, such as spa treatments, yoga classes, and healthy food options.

Mysore, Karnataka: Mysore is a historical city in Karnataka known for its palaces and temples. It also offers a range of sleep tourism options, including yoga retreats, Ayurvedic treatments, and meditation programs. Visitors can also explore the city's cultural attractions, such as the Mysore Palace and the Chamundi Hill Temple.

Coorg, Karnataka: Coorg is a picturesque hill station in Karnataka known for its lush greenery and tranquil atmosphere. Many resorts in Coorg offer sleep-focused packages, including sound therapy sessions, meditation classes, and Ayurvedic treatments.

Dharamshala, HP: Dharamshala is a hill station in Himachal Pradesh that is home to the Dalai Lama and many Tibetan refugees. Visitors can enjoy meditation and yoga classes, as well as explore the natural beauty of the region.

Rishikesh: Located in the foothills of the Himalayas, Rishikesh is a popular destination for yoga and meditation retreats. The city has several ashrams and resorts that offer sleep packages, including the Ananda in the Himalayas and the Atali Ganga.

