Ways To Travel Smart That Will Completely Change How You Explore The World

Travel can become a wonderful habit once you learn the basics. Good trips start with careful planning. Simple tools, like gadgets and apps, can make it easier to explore, connect, and manage your journey. Thanks to technology, travel is now more enjoyable and memorable than ever.

To quote Jyoti Mayal, Chairperson of Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council, smart devices are now more of a necessity in the fluid travel environment these days than a luxury. “They add layers of security, simplify navigation, and help counteract typical travel setbacks. Prenotification with tech aids shows foresight, a characteristic of experienced travellers. Such technologies decrease stress, maximise time use, and allow tourists to stay in the moment instead of in travel details, ultimately turning travel into an experience, not just a functional endeavour.”

It is time you understood the smart way to make travelling easy, enjoyable, and safe.

Portable power bank: A portable power bank keeps your devices charged for navigation, staying connected, and entertainment. Choose one with the right capacity for your needs. Govind Gaur, CEO and Co-founder of WanderOn, recommends the PowerCore 10000 as a compact and reliable option for long trips or remote adventures.

Noise-cancelling headphones: Good noise-cancelling headphones are another travel essential. They help you enjoy music or movies without distractions and block out unwanted noise, making your journey more relaxing, whether you're on a plane or in a busy place.

Gorilla Pod: If you prefer capturing memories or creating content, Gaur suggests using a GorillaPod. It's ideal for content creators and explorers who want to take high-quality photos or videos hands-free, wherever they are.

Universal travel adapters: A major trouble faced by most frequent travellers is the inability to find the right sockets to power or use their gadgets. It is here that universal travel adapters are useful. You don’t have to worry about charging your gadgets’ charging or using your gadgets.

E-readers: For those who love reading but have limited space for books or don’t want to carry them, Gaur suggests e-readers are a great option, as they are small devices with ample space to store thousands of books of your choice, keeping you engaged on your travels. He calls it a perfect lightweight device with a glare-free screen and long battery life.

Smart Organisers: Simple organisers go a long way in handling your electronic accessories like chargers and wires. There are many options to keep these important accessories to avoid misplacing or feeling disorganized.

Air Tags: One of the best ways to handle your luggage is by using Air Tags. Gaur calls them perfect for keeping track of luggage and valuables in real time, and they are ‘a true stress-saver at airports and transit hubs’.

Apps: The best way to ensure small glitches are handled is by downloading apps that can help you in your travel. These include language apps in countries with language barriers, accommodation apps, maps, itinerary planners, local travel, weather, and so on.

Travelling can be a great opportunity to get to know your surroundings and the world. And going smart is the right way to do that.