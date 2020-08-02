Ways to keep children learning during COVID-19

— Uttam Singh, Principal, Jindal Public School

It’s the time to accept the new normal and move on with life. In order to continue moving forward with the life, we have to accept living with the corona virus while taking essential precautions. School closures, working remotely, physical distancing are some of the precautions we are taking to reduce the risk of COVID-19.

Education must not suffer due to the pandemic. Children must not stress themselves over to the situation; rather focus on the studies and to excel in academics.

Here are the tips which will help the children to keep learning:

Plan a routine together – Remember that it is the most crucial time for you as a parent. Plan a routine together whether of studying or playing. Give your active participation in both of them.

Have open conversations – Don’t forget to be friends with your children. Listen to their feelings and problems, try to solve them. Always assure them that you are with them no matter what. This gives your children inner strength and confidence to fight over stress and anxiety.

Protect children online – These days online classes are given to the students. Internet has become the new medium of studying but excess use of internet might be dangerous for children. Do not forget to keep an eye on them.

Stay in touch with your children’s faculty – As a parent, it is so important for you to know about your child’s academic performance. Stay in touch with their teachers to for a better understanding for your child and to help them achieve success.

Play with them – Playing is as much important as studying. Your child should be physically active to perform better. Playing helps in reducing stress and boosts confidence. Remember that a healthy mind resides in a healthy body. Take proper care for their diet.