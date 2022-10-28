Unique festivals from all around the world that honour the dead

From Halloween to the Day of the Dead, the desire to connect with the supernatural is inherent in all cultures. We are terrified and excited by ghost stories, and this mysterious obsession with the unknown is precisely why we are drawn to the unusual. However, there are several Halloween-like celebrations that honour the dead acrosss the world. Here are some of the most popular festivals from around the world that call the dead to solemn ceremonies and fend off evil spirits.

Pitru Paksha, Bhoot Chaturdashi — India

Many people in India commemorate Pitru Paksha for 16 days during the second paksha of the Hindu lunar month of Bhadrapada. It is believed that the Hindu god of death, Yama, takes a person’s soul to purgatory after death, where they find their last three generations of a family. The souls are permitted to briefly visit Earth and be with their families during Pitru Paksha.

The purpose of Bhoot Chaturdashi, which is observed the night before Kali Pujo, is to fend off evil spirits. It doesn’t quite involve trick-or-treating for candy, but it does involve eating 14 different kinds of leafy greens and lighting 14 lamps. To drive away the evil spirits, these 14 lamps are placed throughout the house, especially in the shadowy areas. Ancestors are referred to as ‘choddo purush’ (14 generation) in Bengali. Hence, lighting up the dark parts of the house represents welcoming the forefathers home.

Day of the Dead (Día De Los Muertos) — Mexico

The Day of the Dead is a holiday celebrated in Mexico and other parts of Latin America for two day (November 1 and 2) in honour of the dead. On October 31, it is thought that the Gates of Heaven open at midnight, and children’s spirits visit Earth for a 24-hour reunion with their families. On November 2, adult spirits descend from heaven to take part in the celebrations. People also decorate and clean the graves of deceased family members as part of celebrations. Weeds and other debris are removed, and food, drink, and other offerings are placed at the grave site.

Ognissanti — Italy

Italy celebrates All Saints Day on November 1 as a national holiday. The celebration, better known as Ognissanti, usually starts a few days prior. People start placing new flowers, mostly chrysanthemums, on the graves of lost loved ones as well as strangers, transforming the nation’s cemeteries into a stunning display of hues. Italians also pay their respects to the departed by placing a red candle in the window at sunset and setting a place at the table for those spirits who they believe will visit.

All Saints’ Day And All Souls’ Day – Worldwide

Numerous Catholics worldwide celebrate All Saints’ Day on November 1 and All Souls’ Day on November 2. It’s an annual celebration honouring the lives of saints who died for their Catholic beliefs, as well as the souls of deceased family members. People attend mass and pay their respects at their loved ones’ graves on this day.

While the occasion is honoured around the world, Germany has its particular custom: many people hide their kitchen knives to prevent accidentally harming returning spirits (or use the same knives to harm the living).

The Hungry Ghost Festival — Hong Kong

Residents of Hong Kong enjoy the Hungry Ghost Festival on the 15th day of the seventh lunar month, which falls somewhere between August and September. Many communities in East Asia hold the belief that at this time of year, ghosts become restless and start to travel the globe. The celebration serves as a means of ‘feeding’ these ghosts, who require both food and money for the afterlife. It’s part of a longer month-long festival that also includes burning paper and food offerings.