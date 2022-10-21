Diwali 2022: Easy ice cubes beauty tips for glowing skin

Busy in Diwali preparations or didn't get time for skincare/facial? But do you want an instant glow? Don’t worry! Here’s how you can get an instant glow this Diwali with a few beauty hacks.

We spend hundreds of rupees on skincare products, and we often overlook tiny things at home, or more specifically, sitting in our refrigerator, that are useful to our skin.

Ice cubes have numerous skin benefits. In addition to using your regular skin care products, applying ice all over your face or neck area has enormous benefits and can work wonders for your skin! Ice has many advantages, including enhancing your glow, minimising dark circles and under-eye puffiness, treating sunburns, and serving as a nourishing makeup base. You can also use other DIY ingredients, and after that, apply the mixture to your skin in the shape of an ice cube. Here’s a list of a few beauty hacks that will add an instant glow to your skin.

Rosewater

Rosewater may be the perfect remedy for revitalising skin. Aside from its natural toning, calming, and anti-inflammatory effects, rosewater feels refreshing. It also helps with battling infections, diminishing wrinkles, and offers your skin a fresh clean-up. You may simply pour a bottle of rosewater that you already have in your medical cabinet into an ice tray to make rosewater ice cubes. Then, apply it to your face and under-eye area to decrease puffiness. It will add some glow to your skin.

Cucumber and Honey

Try a frozen facial scrub for a glowing skin cleanser. Cucumbers are naturally cooling and soothing to the skin, cleaning and moisturising the skin gently. Begin by pureeing a cucumber, then adding a squeeze of lemon juice and a drizzle of honey, then freezing it in an ice tray. Gently massage the cube over your face and neck, exfoliating with the ice slush. Before rinsing, you can let the juice remain on your skin for 5 to 10 minutes.

Saffron

Saffron has several skin-friendly qualities; making saffron ice cubes frequently will help lighten pigmentation, brown spots, freckles, and tanning. It also improves skin tone and gives the skin a healthy glow. Pick up a few saffron threads and let them flourish in the water. Stir well after adding rose water to the saffron-infused water. Put the mixture in an ice tray and place it in the freezer. Gently massage the cube over your face or you can even use it as a natural face toner.

Aloe Vera and Basil

Aloe Vera and basil are two kitchen ingredients that are great for the skin and body. While basil, a strong antioxidant, calms the skin and helps treat acne, aloe vera controls excess oil and treats acne. Sunburns can be effectively treated with this calming and cooling mixture. In a cup of water, crush some basil leaves. Then, add two teaspoons of organic aloe vera gel to it. When the mixture is prepared, half-pour it into an ice cube tray and let it freeze. Rub the ice cube across your face in quick, gentle strokes.

Turmeric

Turmeric's antioxidant properties help to slow down the aging process. It also protects the skin's cells from deterioration, keeping the skin supple and minimising age-related signs. Take one cup of rose water and one tablespoon of turmeric powder and add them to a bowl. Combine the two ingredients, then. Fill the ice mould with the mixture, and then allow it to freeze. Your turmeric ice cubes are now ready for use. It is advised to always perform a patch test on the back of your hand before putting an ice cube on your face. Allow it to dry for a few minutes after giving it a gentle massage. By doing this, you can then decide whether the turmeric cube has a negative impact on your skin or not.