Top 5 best destinations in India to celebrate Holi

In India, Holi is a festival that paints not only the skin but also the hearts with colours of joy. Holi is celebrated in various ways and according to different customs across the nation, but the preparations and festivities make each one unique. Holi, which marks the beginning of the harvest season and the arrival of spring, creates an environment of unbridled joy.

The Holi mood is set by Holika Dahan, chugging bhang thandai (a cool milk and saffron drink infused with dried fruits), or devouring bhang pakoras (fritters). Temple rituals, colourful parades, and royal celebrations combine to make Holi celebrations in India a destination for visitors from all over the world. Here are he top five Holi destinations in India.

Mathura: Mathura is one of the best places in India to celebrate Holi. Mathura is known as the birthplace of Lord Krishna. It is one of the few spots in the country where you can see the evidence of his miracles. During Holi, this place becomes a haven for people, since it is the most opulent Holi celebration in the nation to take place. You can experience it all in Mathura during Holi, from morning chants, bhajans, and playing with purple gulaal at the Dwarkadheesh Temple to colourful processions from the Vishram Ghat to the Holi Gate and several music and dance festivals. You can also enjoy Ras-Leelas and Matki Phod events in Mathura.

Vrindavan: It is considered Lord Krishna’s playland where he used to play Phoolon ki Holi. Every year, thousands of devotees flock to Vrindavan to celebrate Holi with flowers, which is considered to rekindle brotherhood among all. Holi celebrations in Vrindavan commences in the Banke Bihari Temple. The festivities last for a week and start with Phoolon ki Holi (flower splashing), continue with Widows Holi, and end with a riot of colours the day before Holi. In this Krishna-obsessed town, you will find people bathing in all hues. The Gopinath Temple is another popular sight where visitors can see the unique Holi played by widows. A substantial amount of marigold flowers combined with gulal create a stunningly surreal view, almost like a live photograph. Krishna’s devotional songs enhance Vrindavan’s allure.

Barsana: It is a small town located near Mathura. You can witness the iconic Lathmar Holi, where men are playfully beaten with sticks by women. Apart from Lathmar Holi, sweet Ladoo Holi is celebrated at the Shriji Temple, where laddoos are distributed among worshippers in and around the temple, signifying Lord Krishna’s journey from Nandgaon to Barsana to meet Radha. People sing many folk songs in Braj Bhasha, as well as bhajans worshipping Lord Krishna and Radha.

Udaipur: In Udaipur, Holi is an imperial event that involves the participation of the royal families. The festivities begin with Holika Dahan when the local Maharaj lights the ceremonial bonfire in the courtyard of the royal palace. This is known as Mewar Holika Dahan. Around the bonfire, the people perform Gair, a folk dance. Following that, a royal procession travels from Shambhu Niwas Palace and arrives at the royal house at Manek Chowk. In the parade, the royals are seated on bedecked elephants, horses, and camels, escorted by the royal music band. The celebration concludes with spectacular fireworks. The next day, people play Holi with colors. They enjoy sharing the festival's sweetness by preparing traditional delicacies in their homes. The festivities are not confined to the royal palace; they also extend to the narrow alleys of the city.

Hampi: It is generally believed that Holi celebrations are exclusive to North India. The Holi festivities in Hampi, though, are noteworthy anomalies. Holi celebrations reverberate across temples. Because of the festival, Hampi is ranked as one of the best places in South India to celebrate Holi. The Holika Dahan bonfire is the central focus of the festivities, which include music and dance. The following day, people are immersed in a joyful and vibrant cheer as they prepare to play Holi. Drumbeats reverberate everywhere, giving the joyful enthusiasm energy. People gather at River Tungabhadra to dive in after enjoying the colourful play. The belief behind this practise is that a dip in this river washes away your sins. The highlight of the celebration is that people assemble for the festival near the ruins of the magnificent Vijayanagar Empire.