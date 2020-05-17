Tips for staying healthy and fit

Whether you are working from home, attending meetings at zoom or studying from home one thing we all know that we have increased our screen timing in this lockdown. One thing we are not realising that we are damaging our posture as well as eyes.

The health and wellness of the people have become a most important concern than ever before. With the coronavirus pandemic showing no signs of slowing down, it’s important for people to stay inside and on lockdown.

But while everyone is self-isolating, they’re falling into unhealthy habits. It’s important to stay as active and healthy during the lockdown. Here are some tips that might help:

Sleep on time: During times of anxiety and stress, proper sleep is very crucial to allow the body to rest and heal. Try to go to bed at the same time every night as you did before lockdown, maybe sleeping in a little bit later than you normally would because you’re not rushing towards your work like before. And see if you can try to get somewhere between eight and nine hours of sleep, which is what adults need, and make that a regular part of your day

Have a proper Diet: Maintaining a healthy diet is very important, but even more so during the COVID-19 pandemic. Eat green vegetables and avoid junk food. Drink milk every day and take care of yourself.

Stay as Active as Possible: It is really hard to find motivation while we are at home, but there are many easy ways to get in your exercise instead of lying on your bed. It’s important to aim for at least 30 minutes a day of activity. This can be anything dancing, yoga, online exercising classes, or even playing with your kids.