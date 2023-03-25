Time For Bharat Book Review: Shifting gears of governance with Sanatan Dharma taking front seat

The authors and editors start with a disclaimer where they categorically say that: the publication is a reflection of the thoughts, opinions, viewpoints, analysis, and research undertaken by the authors. (sic).

And that’s exactly what the book is — a collection of reflections and observations supported by well-researched facts presented by experts in their field of work.

The authors propose to have a conversation with the readers, and they mention that in the Preface. They talk about not just why it is necessary to rebuild Bharat of Sanatan values, they also reiterate that the time is now ripe for Bharat to become the superpower of the world with these values and observance of neeti, neeyat and nyaya.

Editors Arun Ganesh and Srinath Sridharan set the context of the book by saying that Religion as a concept is an imported idea for India (Bharat). Its Sanatana Dharma (sanatana means eternal and dharma means code of conduct) consists of eternal laws and principles embedded in the science of nature that governs life. (sic)

Principles of Santana Dharma that propagate inclusion and promotes fraternity for all have by and large influenced the core of the book. The authors take it forward when they talk about Governance of Education, Governance of Economy or Economic Governance? Agricultural Governance, A new constitutional order for Bharat, among other things in the chapters named accordingly.

The primary aim of the book remains not just to analyse the current scenario in India, but to also to recommend the changes that will make India the Bharat the editors and writers visualise.

It is interesting to note that the chapter Setting the Context ends with: The inclusion must follow the core of the Indian Constitution of ‘promoting fraternity among all’, assuming the dignity of the individual and the unity and integrity of the Nation, that is Bharat. (sic)

One must celebrate the terms used in the chapter Civilisational Narrative for Bharat by Arun Ganesh. He, unequivocally, states that our country, Bharat, has always had a narrative. He also underlines that the vision has always been ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ — the world is one family and reminds us that we have to be free and open while focusing on self-improvement mantra and the State must not discriminate based on identity. He reiterates that Swaraj and Swatantra are two different entities.

With eminent authors like Saugata Bhattacharya, Dr Vilas Waikar, Dr A. Padma Raju, Anita Nandi, Dr P.M. Nair, Sakate Khaitan contributing to the book, Time for Bharat promises to be a great read. Especially, people who believe that India is set to become the superpower and want to know the road map, should read Time For Bharat.

Title: Time For Bharat

Edited by: Arun Ganesh and Srinath Sridharan

Publisher: Notion Press

Pages: 366

Price: 570