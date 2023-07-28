These 8 tricks can help you to keep your clothes wrinkle-free

Stubborn wrinkles and creases are a thing of the past. Thanks to these simple tricks that keep your clothes looking neat and wrinkle-free.

Material required: Hangers, Water fabric softener, Spray bottle, Iron

Hang your clothes properly: Use sturdy hangers to support the shape of your clothes and avoid wrinkles caused by folding or bunching.

Shower power: Hang your clothes in the bathroom while you take a hot shower; the steam will help reduce wrinkles.

Use a wrinkle-release spray: Create a DIY wrinkle-release spray by mixing water and a few drops of fabric softener in a spray bottle. Lightly mist your clothes and then smooth out the wrinkles.

Iron with care: If you have to iron, use a low to medium heat setting and iron inside-out to avoid direct contact with the fabric.

Roll your clothes when packing: When travelling, roll your clothes instead of folding them to minimize wrinkles.

Dry clothes flat: Lay delicate garments flat to dry instead of hanging them, as gravity can stretch and create wrinkles.

Remove clothes promptly from the dryer: Take out your clothes as soon as the dryer cycle ends to prevent wrinkles from setting in due to extended heat exposure.

Organise your closet wisely: Avoid overcrowding your closet, as tight spaces can cause garments to wrinkle.