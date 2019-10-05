The label life

The International Advertising Association, and advertising and digital marketing company FCB India organised an event in Mumbai, where Terry Peigh, Managing Director of FCB India’s parent company Interpublic Group spoke about the incredible changes that have taken place in the industry today. So much so, that most advertisers will have to re-work their strategies.

Peigh talked about how often, consumers wanted to know everything about the brands they were buying: From how a product is manufactured and other crucial aspects of its journey to a consumer. This Peigh believes heralds the new age. Increased transparency and the willingness of manufactures to be more open about who they are.

“It’s more expensive to keep a secret today. It’s the age of Wikileaks. Word usually gets out (about a brand). People tend to trust the reviews of products of total strangers online,” Peigh said. He also spoke about there being a drop in how much people trust the press and an increase in their faith in people and their opinions.

People’s trust in social media was also decreasing, except in China — which has an authoritarian government and where locally developed social media like Weibo and Wechat is what people rely heavily on to stay in touch with each other.