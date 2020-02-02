Tea & Therapy: The lonely lawyer

Blame it on burnout

As a managing director of my company I have immense responsibilities onto me which are at times burdensome. I love my work but once in while I feel too bogged down by these responsibilities and I end up snapping at my staff for no reason. I recently got a feedback from my staff review that I am difficult to approach. I am very different as an individual and this review makes me feel sad. How do I resolve things?

At times our emotional bandwidth is tested which results into displacement of those emotions. In your case your staff members bear the brunt of the same. This could be early sign of burnout which requires to be addressed at the earliest since it is noticeable not just to you but others as well. Holding a meeting with your staff and talking to them about delegation of responsibilities can help as they will also feel included as well as it will help you in gaining their trust. Delegation will help you feel less burdened which in turn will help in managing your emotions better.

The lonely lawyer

I am a 30-year-old man with practically zero social life. I am a practising law and my work gives me very little time to go out. My other friends over the years have all distanced due to my lack of participation. I feel lonely all of a sudden and it has started affecting me. Is there some way I can make changes in my life and feel differently?

Loneliness could make things look gloomier than they actually are. Work life balance often goes for a toss when there is over indulgence in either of the spheres in life. A way out of this loneliness is to first set out priorities in life, i.e. to begin with allotting yourself enough time to self along with managing work. In order to meet people and socialise, you can first start by making space in your schedule for activities that you are interested in. It could be joining some sport during the weekend, or starting gym, or pursuing a long forgotten hobby. It could also simply start by connecting with your old friends and making plans so as to experience familiarity as well.

Getting back after breakup

Three years ago, I broke up with my long term boyfriend as we had too many differences. Recently, he approached me again and asked if we could reconcile. It has been three years and I feel we will have to start from scratch. He assures me that he has worked on few things that posed to be a problem earlier for us and I believe even I have worked on myself. I am unsure whether it is a good idea to go ahead and at the same time I don’t wish to regret later. What can I do?

Reconnecting with your ex could result into apprehensions as it involves not just moving past your previous issues but also looking at the person in new light. It is important to voice out your doubts rather than keeping them to yourself. But before you launch into that conversation, take a pause and answer for yourself whether you wish to give this relationship a second chance. One needs to be at least sure of this prior to thinking whether or not past issues have been resolved or not. You will only realise that both of you have progressed and evolved as individuals if you are certain that you want to give this a chance.

Woes of a workaholic

I have been in the fashion industry for the last four years. This was my dream job and I thoroughly identify with my work. My work hours are all over the place and it has been affecting my health. I got diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and this added to my woes. How do I balance between work and my health?

Work life imbalance can pose to be a problem even in the work that you like the most. In order to maintain a healthy balance between your work and personal life that includes your health, you could start by retracing your steps that led up to the imbalance. You will realise the areas that are taking up your time that you could be otherwise investing in your health. Once you are able to take that call, you can gradually start replacing those tasks with your health oriented actions. PCOS is a lifestyle disorder which warrants for lifestyle changes. Thus, organise your day such that you are doing justice to both your work as well as health. At the end of the day, you are going to be able to be productive at work only if you are in good health and vice versa.

