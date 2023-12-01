 Suffering From Digital Burnout? 7 Tips To Overcome It
e-Paper Get App
HomeWeekendSuffering From Digital Burnout? 7 Tips To Overcome It

Suffering From Digital Burnout? 7 Tips To Overcome It

The tiredness and stress coming from continuous use of digital devices and platforms must be dealt with

Sapna SarfareUpdated: Friday, December 01, 2023, 07:32 PM IST
article-image
Pic: Freepik

It is a regular to see most faces looking at their mobile phones or browsing on the net on their laptops or desktops. This is where digital burnout becomes a real problem.

Mehezabin Dordi, Clinical Psychologist, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai, says, “Digital burnout is a relentless wave of exhaustion and overwhelming stress stemming from the constant bombardment of digital devices and platforms. It’s an insidious drain on mental and emotional resources, causing a deep-seated fatigue, fractured attention spans, and a constant sense of being besieged by the digital realm. It has potentially negative impacts on mental health due to constant connectivity, information overload, and the pressure to stay engaged in online activities.”

Read Also
7 Ways To Get Rid Of Loneliness
article-image

The WHO even called it an ‘occupational hazard’ in 2019. Thus, you must know seven ways to ease your digital burnout.

Don’t take it home

Most use phones and computers for work purposes and stay connected with work. Yet, many also take this work home thanks to digital advancement and work on phones and laptops. Avoid taking work home and keep your phone during family, food and sleeping. There is no need to check any messages or emails while going to sleep. Keep the home and office demarcation clean.

No to unwanted information

We want to be part of as many websites, newsletters and so on. It results in your email inbox or phone getting hit by a constant barrage of information coming your way. You need to stick to information that has any impact on your life. Unsubscribe newsletters, SMS services and any updates from either sites, podcasts or even social media. You can even remove apps that no longer serve your purpose. It is time to do the digital declutter.

Keep a digital time limit

You get to know everything digitally. But that means you are constantly online hooked to social media or portals. You wire your mind to staying online. That is why you must limit your daily important checks. Email can be checked two or three times. Social media can be checked just occasionally unless required. Keep away from the phone or laptop an hour or two before sleeping.

Read Also
This is how Instagram has emerged as the new online shopping platform for today's generation
article-image

Step beyond internet

The digital world has enveloped our lives so much that we forget that there is a world beyond the online one. Get a life beyond social media or websites. Focus on your hobbies more and take time to do non-digital stuff like going to a movie or play, meeting people in person, or seeing an exhibition. You can try minimising your digital checks during this.

Focusing on health

Digital life can have an impact on your health. Digital life is nothing if you are not a healthy person. Thus, focus on your health while dismissing unnecessary digital work. Getting a good night’s sleep and regular exercise is your health’s best friend. It helps to lower any stress, anxiety and other issues that come with digital burnout.

Read Also
Daily routine videos are becoming a unique trend online, here's what digital creators and experts...
article-image

Setting boundaries

Mehezabin reveals, “One of the top strategies is setting boundaries. Establishing clear limits on screen time, creating tech-free zones or times during the day, and managing notifications can help regain control over the intrusion of digital devices. Plus, practicing mindfulness, and seeking social connections offline can all contribute significantly to alleviating digital burnout.”

Seek professional help

If nothing helps you deal with this digital burnout, it is a good to seek professional help. It can help you take steps to ensure the burnout does not impact you more than it has.

Read Also
This is how Instagram has emerged as the new online shopping platform for today's generation
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Meghna Gulzar on Sam Bahadur: 'It Was A Difficult Film Overall And A Huge Responsibility'

Meghna Gulzar on Sam Bahadur: 'It Was A Difficult Film Overall And A Huge Responsibility'

Forceful Marriage And Lack Of Sexual Urge? Expert Resolves Your Dilemmas

Forceful Marriage And Lack Of Sexual Urge? Expert Resolves Your Dilemmas

5 Edible Flowers You Can Use in your food and detox drinks

5 Edible Flowers You Can Use in your food and detox drinks

4 Last-Minute Make-Up Hacks You Need To Know If You Are Attending A Wedding

4 Last-Minute Make-Up Hacks You Need To Know If You Are Attending A Wedding

Russian Jazz Star Igor Butman: 'It Gave Me A Chance To Give Jazz A New Life In Russia'

Russian Jazz Star Igor Butman: 'It Gave Me A Chance To Give Jazz A New Life In Russia'