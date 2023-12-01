Suffering From Digital Burnout? 7 Tips To Overcome It

Pic: Freepik

It is a regular to see most faces looking at their mobile phones or browsing on the net on their laptops or desktops. This is where digital burnout becomes a real problem.

Mehezabin Dordi, Clinical Psychologist, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai, says, “Digital burnout is a relentless wave of exhaustion and overwhelming stress stemming from the constant bombardment of digital devices and platforms. It’s an insidious drain on mental and emotional resources, causing a deep-seated fatigue, fractured attention spans, and a constant sense of being besieged by the digital realm. It has potentially negative impacts on mental health due to constant connectivity, information overload, and the pressure to stay engaged in online activities.”

The WHO even called it an ‘occupational hazard’ in 2019. Thus, you must know seven ways to ease your digital burnout.

Don’t take it home

Most use phones and computers for work purposes and stay connected with work. Yet, many also take this work home thanks to digital advancement and work on phones and laptops. Avoid taking work home and keep your phone during family, food and sleeping. There is no need to check any messages or emails while going to sleep. Keep the home and office demarcation clean.

No to unwanted information

We want to be part of as many websites, newsletters and so on. It results in your email inbox or phone getting hit by a constant barrage of information coming your way. You need to stick to information that has any impact on your life. Unsubscribe newsletters, SMS services and any updates from either sites, podcasts or even social media. You can even remove apps that no longer serve your purpose. It is time to do the digital declutter.

Keep a digital time limit

You get to know everything digitally. But that means you are constantly online hooked to social media or portals. You wire your mind to staying online. That is why you must limit your daily important checks. Email can be checked two or three times. Social media can be checked just occasionally unless required. Keep away from the phone or laptop an hour or two before sleeping.

Step beyond internet

The digital world has enveloped our lives so much that we forget that there is a world beyond the online one. Get a life beyond social media or websites. Focus on your hobbies more and take time to do non-digital stuff like going to a movie or play, meeting people in person, or seeing an exhibition. You can try minimising your digital checks during this.

Focusing on health

Digital life can have an impact on your health. Digital life is nothing if you are not a healthy person. Thus, focus on your health while dismissing unnecessary digital work. Getting a good night’s sleep and regular exercise is your health’s best friend. It helps to lower any stress, anxiety and other issues that come with digital burnout.

Setting boundaries

Mehezabin reveals, “One of the top strategies is setting boundaries. Establishing clear limits on screen time, creating tech-free zones or times during the day, and managing notifications can help regain control over the intrusion of digital devices. Plus, practicing mindfulness, and seeking social connections offline can all contribute significantly to alleviating digital burnout.”

Seek professional help

If nothing helps you deal with this digital burnout, it is a good to seek professional help. It can help you take steps to ensure the burnout does not impact you more than it has.