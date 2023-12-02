Siblings And Art Collectors Aashna And Abeer Vivek Abrol Bust The Myth That Today’s Youth Isn’t Interested In Art

Mumbai’s art scene erupted with great fervour as “Art Mumbai’ adorned the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, delivering an extraordinary exhibition of creativity. Aashna Vivek Abrol and Abeer Vivek Abrol celebrated as India’s youngest collectors, immersed themselves in a breathtaking array of artistic marvels.

“Sarjan Art Gallery’s showcase of Bhupen Khakhar’s pieces was truly captivating,” Aashna shared, her eyes reflecting the profound impact. “Each artwork carried a depth and narrative that left a lasting impression.”

Their enthusiasm echoed the event’s uniqueness, acknowledging the dedication of the organisers, including Minal and Dinesh Vazirani of Saffronart, Nakul Dev Chawla from Chawla Art Gallery, and Conor Macklin from Grosvenor Gallery. “Art Mumbai’s inviting ambience diverges from the norm,” emphasised Abeer. “It beautifully intertwines diverse artistic expressions.”

Enthralled by the recently held Art Mumbai’s inclusive ambience, the duo envisioned it as a cultural cornerstone. “It’s an open celebration for everyone,” highlighted Aashna, “Inviting all to immerse in its sheer beauty.”

Reflecting on their experience, Abeer stressed Art Mumbai’s role in democratising art, ensuring accessibility without intimidation. “Art should resonate with everyone," he insisted, “and Art Mumbai embodies that essence.”

Their comparison highlighted Mumbai’s vibrant artistic pulse, resonating in their interactions with luminaries like Paresh Maity and Jayasri Burman. “Maity’s finesse and Burman’s monumental works left an indelible mark,” reminisced Aashna.

Kiran Nadar’s presence, renowned for her monumental influence through KNMA’s global promotion of Indian art, significantly elevated the event’s significance. Her dedication and vision have been pivotal in propelling the Indian art world to new heights. Eminent artists like Manu Parekh, Akbar Padamsee, NS Bendre, Davierwalla, and Edwin Lord Weeks unveiled diverse artistic expressions, captivating attendees.

Furthermore, Aashna and Abeer’s engagement with esteemed auction houses like Saffronart, Christie’s, Sotheby’s, and Pundole’s enriched their perspective. “We prioritise supporting and collecting art that speaks to us,” affirmed Aashna. “Our relationships with Dinesh and Minal are invaluable,” added Abeer Abrol. “Their guidance and these auction houses have truly expanded our appreciation for art.”