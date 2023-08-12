Sadhguru answers queries related to spiritual growth, healthy and karma, and more

How does adultery affect a person’s spiritual growth?

Sadhguru: One thing that needs to be understood is that if there is no love in your heart, you are anyway an adulterer. Without love in your heart, if you have given yourself to any aspect of life for convenience or comfort – not necessarily a man or a woman – you are an adulterer. In that sense, I am against adultery. But from the social perspective of what is considered adultery, it is individual choice. For every action that you perform, there is a consequence. Most people are not willing to face the consequences when they come. Anyone who is not willing to joyfully accept the consequences for whatever actions they perform is a fool. A fool goes against himself in so many ways.

If you are turning against yourself because you have given in to an aspect of your body, emotion or something else, it is definitely not okay, because you will bring suffering to yourself. It doesn’t make sense to bring suffering to yourself – whatever the reason.

In your life, you must do what makes utmost sense to you. It is not about right or wrong. Are you living your life sensibly or are you a slave of something? That is the question. A senseless life is sin, isn’t it? If you live sensibly in a way that the creator will be proud of you, it is fine. If you have just given in to the ways of your body, emotion or mind, and are going against yourself, it is not sensible.

Is such senselessness wrong? I am not saying it is wrong; it is just very limited and stupid. Anything that is limited and stupid is not worthwhile. So I would say adultery is not worthwhile. It is stupid and senseless to give into something which seems to be everything today but will make you feel like a fool tomorrow. You must live in such a way, with so much sense, that God should be envious of you. If you show such sense, there is no right and wrong with your life. If you do not have such sense, everything is wrong with your life.

There are some energy-based solutions for health, instruments like Tensor and Frequency Generators, which can generate a negative polarity at the signals and feed it into the body. The question is by doing healing this way, will it not create any karma?

Sadhguru: This may not be good for commerce, but I cannot help saying this: trying to heal with vibrations, bio-energies and such things has to be done in a very careful and calibrated way. Otherwise, I have personally seen these things causing immense damage to people who are promoting and propagating these things themselves. A lot of damage has been caused to their life, and some of them are no more.

But every day, a new instrument comes up. I want you to understand, suppose you had a backache and you happened to sit next to an electric generator. It may so happen that your backache is cured because of the generator’s vibrations. But that does not mean you should start selling electric generators as backache-curing machines because you do not know what other impacts it has. Certain vibrations might have had certain effects. But assuming they can cure everything and selling a machine based on this is very juvenile.

Most of these machines have not been through the necessary testing to determine whether they really work and what their side-effects are. Just about anything can be beneficial, if at a certain moment it touches you in a certain way, but this does not mean it is a standard treatment process. I personally would not advise going for these things, unless they are really tested out.

There are two dimensions of energy – physical and non-physical. A machine can only generate a certain level of physical energy at the most. Human beings must use their physical energies only if they are rooted in the non-physical. That is why I always discourage healers and others. Just because you learned how to use your physical energies a little, do not start using it because it has its possibilities, limitations and also serious problems.

Only if you can dip into the non-physical, then you can play with the physical a little bit; otherwise do not attempt that. When I am saying that to human beings, I say that about machines too.

(Sadhguru is a yogi, mystic, visionary and bestselling author)

Read Also Sadhguru talks about what kundalini yoga is and why it needs to be done properly

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)