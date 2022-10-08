Sachin Khedekar: 'I consider myself lucky to have been indirectly mentored by Amitabh Bachchan'

I grew up on the diet of Amitabh Bachchan film. Why me? An entire generation is bred on that diet. The boys of my age grew up imbibing the Angry Young Man spirit and all geared up to fight injustice and the girls wished for an eternal romance with a man who could mouth songs like him and with hands as passionate as his.

To me, when I entered the field of acting, he was THE idol. I wanted to do every genre like he did.

Just look at the genres and variations he has done. Yes… he did reach the uncanny heights of popularity and stardom with his Angry Young Man image, but even during that era — the 70s — he did films like Kabhi Kabhie and Chupke Chupke, which were drastically different from his popular image. And he scaled there. The audience loved him as a hopeless romantic and in a light, comic role. Mili, which was a dark character that changes later, was portrayed with immense intensity by him.

He took the risk of doing the song like Mere Angne Mein… and a Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag — a new version of Sholay! He never shied away from any role that he found potential in due to fear of losing popularity or anything else.

He has always respected the director as the captain of the ship. He did that in his struggling years and later when he was a larger-than-life superstar. He remained absolutely loyal to the directors who gave him breaks and hits when he desperately needed them. He went on do films with them with a trust in their conviction about the story. No other reason explains why he did a few films in later years that, probably, he wouldn’t have done if made by someone else.

Even today, while working with a complete novice as well, he gives in to the director’s vision. He might give suggestions… but the director’s take is always the last word for him.

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) was a turning point for him in more than one way. It brought him back with a bang, and also established him as a benchmark…yet again… This time as a television anchor.

When I was selected to do the Marathi version of KBC, my induction process included spending time on Mr Bachchan’s set and observing him.

It was amazing to watch him step down from the pedestal and humbly interact with all the participants and their families. The Superstar of the Millennium was nowhere to be seen. While they all looked up to him, he was behaving in an extremely humble way... like he was a long lost family friend. It was endearing so see an erudite man of his standing to behave like that.

And I am not ashamed to say that I just emulate him. I do that even today. If he was my inspiration earlier… he is more than that today.

Just recently I had visited his sets of the current season… He greeted me warmly and very candidly said, “Woh jo aap haath aise karte hain na… (while doing the movement)… woh maine aapka copy kiya hai is season mein… aaj dekh lijiye…” He was so upfront about it. I was flattered to think that someone of his stature would even think of copying me.

Another incidence, where he complimented me publicly, occurred a few years ago when he was a part of the Question Hour at NDTV. He was defending his daughter-in-law for doing a small role in some film. He did that by saying that the length of the role doesn’t matter… it’s how you do it that matters in the long run… And as an example, he said, Look at Sachin Khedekar in Guru… I still remember the expression on his face when he blesses Aishwarya in the film… despite a very short presence on the screen.

I consider myself lucky to have been indirectly mentored by him and to have shared screen space with him in an advertisement directed by Shoojit Sircar.

Amitabh Bachchan five movies which I like the most: 70s – Sholay, 80s – Sharaabi, 90s – Hum, 00s – Paa and Cheeni Kum and 10s – Piku

(As told to Shruti Pandit)