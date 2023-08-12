Rum Day 2023: Try these bracing rum-spiked cocktails this monsoon

What better way to celebrate Rum Day than by delving into the diverse, refined and ethereal world of rum? This nifty spirit has a rich history and rum aficionados are sure to enjoy the wide array of flavours. Besides, it is a potential temperature augmenter due to which it is an important ingredient in monsoon cocktails. When it pelts down, rum keeps you balmy. Just add a dash of fruity flavours or spices to make your drink refreshing and punchy. Include lime juice to boost your Vitamin C intake while honey comes with its anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial and antioxidant properties. To boost metabolism, add berries which come with their other health benefits too.
A wet, rainy evening warrants a luscious and warm beverage to curl up with an interesting book or to watch a thriller on the OTT platform. Whether you prefer classic rum and coke or are eager to experiment with innovative cocktail creations, check out the tantalizing and innovative rum cocktails mixologists have curated that will take the monsoon mood to new levels. These perfect flavors will make oneself whisk away to sandy beaches and swaying palm trees, albeit in their imagination!
Bush Rum Tropical Citrus
Ingredients: 90 ml Bush Rum Tropical Citrus, 45 ml Orange juice, 45 ml Pineapple juice, 15 ml Lime juice, 15 ml Grenadine syrup, Orange slice and cherry for garnish
Method: Combine all the ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake well. Strain the mixture into a glass filled with ice. Garnish with an orange slice and cherry.
(Recipe by Monika Alcobev)
Ocean Crush
Ingredients:
Malibu (Caribbean Rum with coconut flavour)- 60ml
Coconut cream - 25ml
Blue curacao - 15ml
Fresh coconut water - 120ml
Tender Coconut - 1 tablespoon l Pineapple wedge for garnish.
Method: Gather all the ingredients. Add all ingredients to a blender with 1 cup of ice. Blend until smooth. Pour into a chilled Brandy Snifter glass and garnish with a pineapple wedge.
(Recipe by Adith & Ankita Fernandes, Co-owners, Fresh Catch)
Ashanti Old Fashioned
Ingredients
60 ml Ashanti Spiced Rum
5 ml Simple syrup
2 dashes Spice Route Bitters
Orange peel (for garnish)
Method: In an Old Fashioned glass, muddle orange peel and simple syrup. Add the Ashanti Spiced Rum and bitters. Fill the glass with ice cubes and stir gently until chilled. Garnish with an orange peel twist.
(Recipe by Monika Alcobev)
Parasol
Ingredients:
60 ml White Rum
30 ml Espresso
20 ml Passion Fruit Purée
10 ml Vanilla Syrup
3 Coffee beans for garnish
Method: Shake the ingredients and pour into a Margarita glass. Garnish with coffee beans.
(Recipe by Aadiya, Head Mixologist, Blah! BKC)
Berry Mojito
Ingredients:
60 ml Bush Rum Mango
3 to 4 Fresh strawberry chunks
6 to 8 Mints leaves
3 Lime wedges
20 ml Sugar
15 ml Lime juice
10 ml Soda
Crushed ice
Method: Pour rum and lime juice in a Collins glass. Add sugar and crushed ice. Add soda to top up. Garnish with strawberry chunks, lime wedges and mint sprig.
(Recipe by Mixologist Kuber Bhatt, The Blue Bop Café)
Black Fig
Ingredients:
60 ml Black rum
20 ml Coffee
5 ml Lime juice
10 ml Sugar syrup
Coke - Top up
5-6 Coffee beans
Method: Mix all the ingredients except coke and coffee beans. Pour it into an old fashioned glass. Top up with Coke. Garnish with coffee beans.
(Recipe by Aditya Solanki - Head bartender and mixologist At Someplace Else)
Xec Xec
Ingredients:
60 ml Dark rum
12.5 ml Spiced syrup
20 ml Tamarind liqueur
30 ml Orange juice
For Garnish - Orange peel and burnt cinnamon stick
Method: In a shaker, pour Tamarind liquer, spiced syrup and orange juice. Then pour dark rum, add ice to the shaker and hard shake the mixture. Now pour in a mudka glass, and garnish with burnt orange zest and cinnamon stick
(Recipe by Mayur Mallik Sr. Bartender and head mixologist, Maai, Goa)
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)