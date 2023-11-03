Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Shares How Indian Mythology Can Teach Children Valuable Life Lessons

Pic: Freepik

A child’s initiation into mythology is mostly through grandparents. Reciting tales of Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, Lord Ganesha, or Hanuman while doling out life lessons, is a common practice in several households. A retelling of these narratives is then replaced with story books on mythology, like Amar Chitra Katha, which are a treasure trove.

I feel it is important for children to be aware of our rich, Indian culture and everything associated with it. Our country has such fascinating folktales as well as legends that are steeped in mythology. These stories have been passed on from generation to generation, and these mythological tales instil many good values in children. Example, they teach children about good and evil, right and wrong.

Our mythology is also a good way to fuel children’s imagination. When we talk about Hanuman flying or Ravan and his 10 heads, it compels children to conjure up a man flying or a man with 10 heads. It makes them more inquisitive and pushes them to explore and seek answers by reading more about it.

The lessons learnt from mythology also sharpens their mind. They get insights into different Indian customs, religions, and rituals observed in our country. It makes them creative thinkers and visionaries.

I, too, was hooked on these books and was fascinated with not just Indian mythology, but of other countries as well. I enjoyed reading them and used to spend hours immersed in the mesmerising tales which had a moral at the end.

I introduced my daughter to Indian mythology when she was around three or four years old. She wasn’t much of a reader, so I used to read out the stories to her. Then I would explain the moral of the story at the end. When she was a little older, after finishing the story I would ask her what she learnt from it. I still give examples from the stories I have read back then. This is also my way of passing on the tradition to the next generation.

My earliest childhood memory of Dussehra is with my bua, in Delhi. My parents never left us alone during festivals. But during that time they were both required to shoot and I ended up being with my bua. That was the first time I saw a Ravan effigy burn — a mark of victory of good over evil. For us festival equals family time, a tradition followed even today. I am following in my parents’ footsteps by ensuring I am with my daughter on festivals. This helps children learn the importance of family bonding and festivals.

For children like my daughter who don’t like to read, there are various other ways to introduce them to mythology. Though reading is a good practice to instil in children, however, it should not be forced. Parents need not be worried about their child not reading. Today, there are podcasts, short films, animated films, and even informative videos that are good sources of learning about mythology.

Introduction to mythology should be organic from childhood — at least from the age children develop analytical thinking. This allows children to understand our rich Indian heritage and learn more about the importance of mythology in the evolving of society.

The Ramayana, Mahabharata, various gods and goddesses and their avatars... Indian mythology is a treasure trove of information, waiting to be explored and life lessons to be learnt from.

(Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is a jewellery designer, and daughter of veteran actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor)

