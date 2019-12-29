Remembering ivory and ebony

Pure curiosity. It got the better of me, as I tracked down the retired barman.

‘It’s true! Sometimes the piano at the Sergeant’s Mess tinkles on its own,’ shuddering he muttered as he told me of an old Commandant, who had asked the pianist to teach his gifted daughter to play the piano.

As things went, apparently he taught her a little more than music. Later, in shame, she was packed off to Old Blighty. Our pianist simply vanished. Two hundred years down the road, the music continues. First, the scales of a beginner, as the dainty fingers dance lightly on the ivory and ebony before they finally leap into Bach or Beethoven.

Remember that in the old days, almost every old bungalow possessed a piano. The upright ones, made by by Johann Lorenz Schiedmayer in Stuttgart, around 1895, in Europe, during World War I, were ripped up for the wood to shore up the trenches.

My story, if I may call it that, begins in Stockholm, courtesy of military historian, the Sweden based legendary Ashok Nath’s sleuthing skills. His seminal work on the infantry regiments of the Indian Army during the First War (1914-1919) has been crafted in Sowars and Sepoys. Finding a single sheet of piano music dating to 1909, composed and dedicated to the famous soldier Colonel James Skinner by his grandson Stanley E Skinner, first Duke of Yorks’ Own Lancers, he sends it to me. Trouble? The sheet is incomplete.