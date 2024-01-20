Ram Mandir: How And When It All Began

Manvender Vashist Lav

From 16th century to the 21st century, here's a chronological low-down on the events leading up to the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

1528: Babari Mosque was constructed this year. Hindus claim that it was built by destroying Ram Mandir.

1853: First time communal riots reported in Ayodhya over Babri mosque.

1859: British rulers covered the mosque with fence and Hindus were allowed to pray outside on a platform.

1858: Mahant Raghubir Das filed a writ in district court of Faizabad seeking permission to construct a temple. The writ was dismissed.

1949: An idol of Lord Ram was found inside the mosque. The Hindu party claimed that Ram idol emerged while Muslims accused few miscreants planted it inside. The government put a lock declaring it a disputed site.

1950: Gopal Singh Visharad filed a case seeking permission to pray to Ram Lalla inside the mosque.

1959: Nirmohi Akahada filed a writ claiming that Ram’s birthplace belonged to them.

1961: Sunni Waqf board filed a writ asking the administration to remove the idols and claimed it for the ownership of the mosque.

1984: VHP started nation wide movement for Ram Mandir.

1986: District judge of Faizabad allowed opening of the lock and permitted darshan of Lord Ram.

1989: VHP laid the foundation of Ram Mandir near the disputed site.

1990: BJP leader L.K. Advani took out Rath Yatra for Ram Mandir.

1990: VHP & RSS announced for kar sewa, which was not allowed by then Mulayam Singh Yadav Government of UP. Firing on kar sewaks in Ayodhya.

1992: VHP and other Hindu outfits demolished disputed site.

2002: Allhabad High Court started hearing for the ownership right of the disputed land.

2003: ASI claimed remains of temple below the disputed site. Muslim party opposed it.

2010: Allahabad High Court gave verdict dividing the disputed land in three equal parts to Sunni Boar, Ram Lalla Viraajmaan and Nirmohi Akhada.

2019: Supreme Court gave its verdict after 70 years of dispute in favour of Ram Mandir and Muslims were given five acres of land separately.

2020: Foundation of the Ram Mandir was laid.

2024: Consecration of Lord Ram on Jan 22.