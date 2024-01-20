 Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Special Prasad Box To Be Given To VVIPs & Priests On January 22, Here's What It Contains (Video)
The box is designed by Haldiram, an Indian multinational sweets, snacks, and restaurant chain.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, January 20, 2024, 09:02 PM IST
article-image
Special prasad box for Pran Pratishtha | X

Ayodhya, January 20: A special box of Prasad will be given to VVIPs and priests attending the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) of Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22. A video of the special Prasad box surfaced online on Saturday, January 20. The box is designed by Haldiram, an Indian multinational sweets, snacks, and restaurant chain.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Kunwar Abhilesh Singh, who is the member of the Prasad wing, shared what's inside the box. "The box contains 5 laddus, Rudraksha, sindoor from Hanumangarhi temple, Saryu water," he said.

Video Of Special Prasad Box Made For Pran Pratishtha:

Pran Pratishtha Of Ram Mandir

The grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Rem temple in Ayodhya will be held on January 22. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to decorate the four main routes in Ayodhya (Ram Path, Bhakti Path, Janmabhoomi Path, and Dharma Path) with flowers on January 22.

