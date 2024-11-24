Raise Of Agave Spirits: Exploring India's Unique Sip Of Agave-Based Alcoholic Creations With Kimberly Pereira

Raise Of Agave Spirits | FPJ

You might be familiar with tequila and mezcals, but did you know there's another delectable spirit derived from the agave plant which is born out of our own country? Agavepura is spirit crafted through the agave plant and it comes alive from India’s Deccan Plateau.

Kimberly Pereira of Maya Pistola Agavepura, Asia's first premium aged 100% agave, takes us through the world of agave spirits.

Do you think India is moving away from a rum and whisky market to embracing agave-based alcohol?

India has always been a brown spirits market, and our love for rum and whisky will never fade.

That being said, today’s consumers are highly open to experiment with different spirit categories that offer something fresh as reflected in the International Wine and Spirits Record, which showcased that Agave volumes in India nearly doubled in 2023, making it the fastest-growing major spirits category in global travel retail.

While the global agave movement started strong with Tequila and Mezcal, the Agave revolution in India is just taking off, and there is a lot yet to be discovered. In fact, 2024 has even been termed ‘The Year of The Agave’, with a reported +37% rise in volume for Agave in the past year. We foresee that within the next 5 to 6 years, the consumer demand for newer agave variants will increase, beyond their traditional markets.

Could you comment on the tasting notes of tequila and mezcals, despite being prepared from agave how different they are in their nature?

While all agave spirits are produced from the same base plant, the Agave genus; what sets each spirit apart is the nuanced method of production it undergoes that is distinct to its variant.

Pure agave spirits such as Pistola’s, have a naturally sweet, vegetal flavour with earthy undertones. They often feature notes of white pepper, are herby, with a smooth, slightly floral finish. The taste is clean and bright, with a subtle complexity that highlights the essence of the agave plant. When it comes to Tequila (made from the Blue Weber Agave and only licensed for production in five designated regions in Mexico), a crisp, clean taste with herbal, citrus, and peppery notes is what one can expect; while Mezcals (also a GI-tagged product to Mexico), tend to be smokier and bolder in flavour.

You talk about your agave creation being "low calorie, cautious drink with no hangovers”. Do you think agave-based alcohol gives a kick, but not an aching hangover?

Agave in general is a low-sugar alternative, and is flexible enough to be consumed for those looking to be conscious of their intake.

When made with high quality materials and a production philosophy that allows for zero adulteration such as ours, agave spirits do become a better alternative to consume. Additives for colouring and flavour enhancement of spirits tend to be the ingredients responsible for hangovers and other side-effects of drinking alcohol. With our Agavepura, the intention is to have an authentic drinking experience without the worry of a hangover the following morning.

Which city is in love with agave? Where do you see the most demand from?

Pistola’s variants are available across six markets in India (Goa, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana, West Bengal, and Assam), and three markets internationally (USA, Thailand, and Singapore).

The Joven and the Reposado are the most popular picks across the country. Bangalore, Delhi, and our most recent launch – Kolkata, have consistently been our top performing cities. We have received a strong response from our Asian markets with our bar takeovers.

How do you recommend drinking agave-based spirits? We would like to know your go-to recipe?

Agave spirits are flexible across drinking styles – they make for excellent sipping variants; they blend easily as cocktail bases without losing their signature characteristics, and also taste best on ice with a few drops of water.

My go-to recommendation is to have our Añejo, an aged agave spirit that has been matured for a little over a year, neat as you would have a whisky on ice. This truly allows one to taste the layered profile of cocoa and dried figs, on a subtle, smoky background.

Is tequila only meant for shots?

Tequila was misperceived as a ‘shooter spirit’, intended to end a party with a last round of shots, thanks to years of pop-culture references. But the reality is that Agave-based spirits are extremely versatile across styles of consumption – turning the tables on Agave as a sipping spirit.

Your word on educating people about agave and its alcoholic preparations?

It is a common misconception that Tequila and Agave are one and the same. This stems from the widespread recognition of the term ‘tequila’, as opposed to an understanding of the larger agave category.

We are working towards creating the distinction of an Agavepura – that is not a Tequila, nor a Mezcal, but an Indian-born spirit. Pistola’s 100% Agave spirit is made using wild Agave Americana found in the Deccan Plateau.