 Mumbai: Wine Exhibition today at The Bombay Presidency Radio Club has wines, whiskeys, agaves and more on display
Good food and good liquor to celebrate the weekend is the idea

Shruti PanditUpdated: Saturday, June 24, 2023, 08:54 PM IST
The Bombay Residency Radio Club, aka Radio Club of Colaba, is having yet another Wine Exhibition today. Good food and good liquor to celebrate the weekend is the idea.

Prakash Chetan Mirchandani has been the Chairman of Bar and Catering Committee of The Bombay Residency Radio Club for almost a decade.  It was his dream to have an event in the premises that would allow the members and their guests to savour varied premium alcohols along with good food. “I have been with the liquor industry for quite some while now. And that’s one of the reasons I was elected as the Chairman of Bar and Catering Committee,” says Mirchandani. This is the third exhibition. We had one in 2018, 2019 but pandemic stopped us from having any more in the next year. We are back after three years.”

The Radio Club plans to have one more after the monsoons, which they can set up right till the end of the pier in the premises of the club. “Idea is to make more people aware and give them a chance to taste varied stuff,” says Mirchandani.

The current exhibition, though called a Wine Exhibition, has whiskey, wine, crafter beer, and agave on display. Each beverage counter is open for tastings. One of the interesting stalls is Whiskey Water stall. They claim that their water is the best mix for whiskey. There’s a lot of food as well.

Go for it guys! Spend your afternoon today at the Radio Club, Colaba, Mumbai.

