Numerology Prediction: From November 4 to 17 Based On Your Birth Number

Your birth number is your birthdate. For example, if your birthdate is 5 then your birth number is 5, if your birthdate is 11, reduce it to a single digit: 1 + 1 = 2 (2 is the birth number)

Number 1: Just like the natural cycle of the Sun, there are times when it's obscured by clouds. Therefore, it's wise to patiently await more favourable months in December and January. Your mantra for this month should be ‘slow and steady, but certain’. Enjoy the festive season with family and friends but lay low at the workplace. Delay significant tasks till November 19 and maintain focus on your financial matters.

Lucky colours: Orange, Gold

Number 2: This time is poised to provide you with the much-needed energy you've been craving, whether it's for hitting the gym or working with full vigour. Nevertheless, there's a possibility of encountering feelings of depression, anxiety, and over-analysis, but it's crucial not to let them take control. Redirecting negative thoughts can be achieved by spending quality time with your loved ones or channelling your energy into nurturing your creativity.

Lucky colours: White

Number 3: Following what has hopefully been an eventful October, November brings promising prospects, and December looks even more favourable. Financially, anticipate a successful run in the driver's seat, allowing you to save substantially. However, don't become overly consumed by work, as it can leave you with limited time for your loved ones. Occasionally, savour the rewards of your efforts.

Lucky colours: Yellow, Gold

Number 4: Direct your extra energy towards work or exercise. Avoid impulsive decisions; opt for a measured approach. Your nature calls for wise use of your spirit, so keep working hard and stay calm. Balance being a good listener and speaker. Embrace yoga, pranayama, and meditation. Be ready for financial ups and downs; secure your finances. Stay grounded at this time.

Lucky colours: Grey, Light blue

Number 5: Following a stable October, it's time to relax and take a step back this month. Avoid significant decisions to prevent setbacks. Your adaptable nature will help you navigate this less favourable period with patience, awaiting better times. Steer clear of stock market investments or calculated risks for now. Be mindful of anxiety-related stomach issues.

Lucky colours: Green, Aqua

Number 6: Stay humble amidst your achievements and channel your energy into sowing the seeds of relentless work. This month is conducive for making important decisions in both your professional and personal life, setting the stage for December to enhance your gain.

Lucky colours: Silver, Pink

Number 7: November may seem like an ordinary month, but don't be discouraged. Remember, being average means you are as close to the top as you are to the bottom. The year 2023, represented by the number 7, is right around the corner. Harness your creative nature and think outside the box. This month offers a balance between your financial and professional endeavours, so put in the extra effort to reap the rewards. Embrace challenges with a positive attitude, knowing that sometimes you have to endure what can't be cured.

Lucky colours: Pastel shades

Number 8: Don’t let the momentum from the past few months fade away, keep up the hard work and it will surely pay off. Charity work and community service are good ways to keep your deeds on track. Long-term investment is your safest bet. Beware of your words and actions - misunderstandings or litigations are possible this month. Don’t be let down by the mediocrity of this month.

Lucky colours: Royal blue

Number 9: This is heavily influenced by Scorpio, a sign ruled by number 9. Make the most of each moment by directing your energy toward productive endeavours. Now is not only the ideal time to bring your plans to fruition, but it also holds the promise of fresh opportunities on the horizon. For those seeking employment or relationships, you might be a few steps closer to your goals. Both your finances and spirits may see an uptick. A favourable period for you.

Lucky colours: Red, Maroon

(The writer is the founder of Doc Biindu Khuraana, Consultant, Numero-Vaastu & Signalyst)

