Numerology Prediction: From October 7 to 20 Based On Your Birth Number

Pic: Freepik

Your birth number is your birthdate. For example, if your birthdate is 5 then your birth number is 5, if you birthdate is 11, reduce it to single digit: 1 + 1 = 2 (2 here is the birth number)

1: You will get an opportunity to expand your knowledge and skill set. Moreover, the positive energy of this upcoming 15 days might help you to work a little harder on your dreams and goals. If you face challenges or issues at the workplace, there are strong chances your senior or manager might help you out. When it comes to your love life, this time presents you with a chance to grow and succeed together.

Lucky colour: Shades of red

Lucky dates: 10, 19



2: You need to trust your strong intuitive skills as there are some things that are not as they seem to be. This is the time to get in touch with your subconscious and identify the things that you have been missing out on. Doing this would help you grow both in your career and life. Health-wise, this phase does not seem good as some of you might be engulfed with anxiety and stress.

Lucky colour: White, shades of pink

Lucky dates: 11, 20



3. You want to make some space for drastic changes in your life. Don’t worry, these changes are only for the greater good. As a result, you will feel extra courageous and confident. There is a strong chance that your boldness might help you fight the difficult situations you were in the past. This could be related to your job, business or even love relationships.

Lucky colour: Gold, yellow

Lucky dates: 12, 21



4. This is a good time to travel abroad for job opportunities or studies. Your numerology horoscope predicts a phase of new beginnings after a tough journey. The overall energy of this upcoming week focuses on clarity and upgradation. Married couples might get a chance to spend some time together away from their homely duties. This phase will let you enjoy the fruits of your hard work and labour, especially in your finances. Better use this opportunity and make smart investments that will help you in the long run.

Lucky colour: Shades of green, blue

Lucky dates: 13, 19



5. The overall energy focuses on releasing all the heavy emotional baggage you have been carrying for so long. Whether it’s your personal relationships or professional ones, the only approach you should be taking is ‘forgive and forget’. However, this phase might disappoint as you might not get the acknowledgement and appreciation you deserve at work. But the luck shines for those who own businesses as they might get an exciting opportunity that will boost their financial status.

Lucky colour: Shades of green

Lucky dates: 10, 14



6. You need to let go of the painful things that are taking a toll on your mental health. Instead of blaming yourself, put your energy into moving forward and think about the future. Staying in the past will not only mess with your present but also your future. It will affect your love life and career. Financially, this is the time to learn from your mistakes and change your strategies.

Lucky colour: White, pink

Lucky dates: 6, 15

7. You might get caught in a situation where you need to make the right choice, especially in your career and finances. However, this situation is not as easy as it seems. Making the right choice would also put you under tremendous stress. When it comes to your love life, this phase demands you to be open and honest with your partner. There are some things that you have neglected lately, but this phase presents you with an opportunity to let your partner know where they are lacking.

Lucky colour: White, mauve

Lucky dates: 11, 16



8. Get ready to witness several changes in your life. If you are in a committed relations, this would add a touch of spice and romance to your love life. Singles might receive a suitable marriage proposal or a confession from a person they like. Financially, this week is a great time to make a big investment, such as buying a vehicle, luxurious item or property. If money was an issue so far, the coming fortnight offers a chance to work on your financial strategies to make a big investment happen.

Lucky colour: Dark blue, violet

Lucky dates: 8, 17



9. You need to understand the difference between desiring something and being obsessed with it. There is a fine line between the two and try not to cross it. Being a Fire element, there is a lot of passion and aggression inside you. This time has come with the opportunity to put a limit to your aggression; otherwise, you will have to bear the consequences. You need to be patient when it comes to your love life, career, finances or even health.

Lucky colour: Red, brown

Lucky dates: 9, 18

(Disclaimer: These are generic predictions and not of a particular person)

(The writer is founder of Doc Biindu Khuraana, Consultant, Numero-Vaastu & Signalyst)