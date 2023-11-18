Numerology Prediction: From November 18 to December 1 Based On Your Birth Number

For example, if your birthdate is 5 then your birth number is 5, if your birthdate is 11, reduce it to a single digit: 1 + 1 = 2 (2 is the birth number)

Number 1

Number 1 natives are generally the favoured ones, cosmically. You will enjoy extra favours from the universe towards the end of November. A promotion is on the cards along with a substantial salary hike. Businesses are likely to grow and you will enjoy many comforts. You might invest a large sum of money this month. You will enjoy good health. Relationships will be fine and you will spend quality time with friends and family.

Favourable colours: Sun colours

Number 2

You will have an average month in terms of career. You are likely to face some obstacles, which may slow your pace at work. Businesses might face some losses and you might have to use your savings to stay afloat. Health will need attention; minor problems may crop up. Travel will be good but romantically, you need to work towards improving your equations.

Favourable colours: Moon colours

Number 3

Your career will grow at a steady pace; you will win accolades and laurels at work. A good financial raise is indicated. It is a good month for business to grow. Financial gains are indicated. You are likely to enjoy good health but do not be lazy in your health regimes. Relationships will grow and prosper. You will have a good time with family and friends, and you are likely to strengthen your romantic bonds.

Favourable colours: Family of Yellow

Number 4

The energy of numbers influencing you is average this month. Focus on your work as there are chances of some perks. Businesspeople need to be extra cautious towards their commitments. Health will be fine. Relationships have some ups and downs. Be more adaptable and compromise where relationships are concerned.

Favourable colours: Grey and light blue

Number 5

You will have a mixed bag in terms of career. You might miss out on a few good opportunities this month. Health will be good and you will be brimming with energy and enthusiasm. Keep your communication clear and frank, and work towards your romantic relationships.

Favourable colours: Family of green

Number 6

You will be reaping the fruits of your labour in November. Your seniors will appreciate your hard work and reward you for the same. You will enjoy good health and feel energetic and content. You will enjoy a good time with your partner and family members. It is a favourable time for singles to get married.

Favourable colours: Pink and silver

Number 7

This is a lucky period for you as your career is set towards attainment and success. You will be in the limelight where your seniors will value you and colleagues will look up to you. You will enjoy robust physical and mental health. Relationships will be good. You need to be honest in all your relationships.

Favourable colours: Watercolours

Number 8

You are likely to achieve a lot in the upcoming fortnight but you have to work hard. With a lot of effort and planning, you will appease your seniors and get lucrative remunerations. Businesses are slated to prosper with the input of commitment. You will enjoy stable health with minor ups and downs and your relationships with family, friends, and partners will be decent.

Favourable colours: All shades of dark blue

Number 9

You will be enthusiastic and motivated towards your career and achieve a lot this month. You will be the shining star at your workplace and reap rich dividends. Relationships need nurturing. Do not make work your entire life. Spend time with loved ones.

Favourable colours: All shades of red

