New-age menstrual products that every woman should know about

Personal hygiene issues are one of the major worries for any woman. On the occasion of Menstrual Hygiene Day and the International Day of Action for Women’s Health, we are recommending you some menstrual products that you can use during your periods. Personal hygiene helps you stay clean, and it boosts your confidence. Here are some menstrual products that you should give a try.

Reusable pads

Most women use sanitary pads. But some can get rashes from these disposable pads. They can opt for reusable sanitary pads. It is made of natural fibers like cotton, hemp, bamboo, etc., and has a waterproof covering on the outside. You can be use it during your menstrual cycle. Sometimes women don’t change their pads regularly, which leads to several health issues. Dr. Suruchi Desai, Sr. Consultant, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital, says, "Women tend to wear the same sanitary napkin for longer than six hours, especially on the days when she’s not leading heavy, like the fourth or fifth day. This causes the blood that is collected on the pad to act as food for organisms in the vagina, giving rise to recurrent vaginal infections that are not treated and can lead to infertility."

So you have to make sure that you change your sanitary napkins every four to six hours. One napkin worn at night can be changed the next morning. This is the best way to keep the area dry and hygienic.

Tampons

For women who swim or engage in other sports activities, tampons are great. It is also undetectable under clothes. Tampons are more comfortable to wear and don't feel like pads, so some women prefer them. Tampons are little cotton plugs designed to absorb menstrual blood. It is placed within the vagina and has a string that makes it simple to take out.

Menstrual Cups

A menstrual cup is a cup-shaped silicone item that is inserted into the vagina to collect menstrual blood during periods. These cups are typically bell- or cup-shaped, made of medical-grade silicone. Depending on the volume of flow, the cup can hold for 4 to 8 hours after being inserted. Using the stem as support, the cup is then pulled out. Then you can empty the cup and rinse it with normal water, and you can reinsert it. It is available in different sizes. If you are unmarried or using it for the first time, go for a smaller size. If you're married, use a medium size, and if you have children, choose a large size for complete leak-proof periods.

Panty Liners

Panty liners are your best friends on low-flow days when you are on the last days of your periods, or when you use a tampon or menstrual cup that you’re afraid might leak. They are designed to absorb vaginal discharge and some blood. During heavy flow or accidental leakage, a panty liner can prevent the soiling of clothes. They maintain the intimate area's cleanliness, freshness, and dryness.They protect underwear from getting soiled by vaginal discharge. Most panty liners are thin and soft, much thinner than your regular sanitary pads. They can absorb light and prevent embarrassing situations.

Period Panties

Period underwear are undergarments designed to be worn during menstruation. Some women choose to use period panties just on days when the flow is light. Period panties are manufactured with additional layers and unique fabrics to absorb menstrual blood. They are designed to look and feel like regular underwear (and are therefore not bulky). It is a reusable option that can be washed and worn again. It can hold the flow of one to two tampons, and has a moisture barrier to keep you dry and comfortable. It also has a layer intended to stop any leaks or stains. So you can try using it on lighter flow days then you can decide whether you want to stick to it or not.

