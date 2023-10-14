Navratri 2023: How This Festival Celebrates The Divine Feminine And Breaks Traditional Gender Stereotypes

The festival of Navratri speaks to more than just tradition. It speaks to female empowerment, and to the women working behind the scenes, painting the festival's canvas with vibrant hues. The nine nights of Navratri offer an exploration of the divine feminine. At its heart lies the worship of Goddess Durga, who manifests in nine distinct forms, each representing a facet of femininity.

Nine forms of the divine feminine

Shailaputri – the first form of Durga – epitomises the strength and resilience of the feminine spirit. Like the mountains, she stands tall, unwavering in her commitment to protect and nurture. The second form Brahmacharini is a symbol of the female intellect and the hunger for learning. Chandraghanta encapsulates the warrior spirit, often overlooked in discussions of femininity. She is a reminder that women can wield power and courage. Kushmanda symbolizes fertility and creation. Like a mother nurturing the world, she exemplifies the life-giving aspect of the feminine. Her energy mirrors the nurturing and life-sustaining roles women often play.

The fifth form Skandamata is the mother of Lord Kartikeya. In her, we see the love, sacrifice, and protectiveness that women extend to their children. The fierce sixth form, Katyayani, is the embodiment of female fearlessness. Kalaratri signifies the unknown and the transformative power of the feminine. The eight form Mahagauri reflects the inner luminosity that shines within every woman, and her ability to illuminate the lives of others. Siddhidatri is the ninth and final form. She signifies the immense potential and wisdom that women hold, and their innate ability to manifest their desires. Navratri celebrates these goddesses in whom we glimpse the diverse, intricate facets of women.

An expression of female strength

Women have stepped forward in the festival, organising and executing these grand celebrations. Bhakti Patel is an event organiser who has been organising dandiya nights in Borivali for over a decade. She says, “Navratri is all about celebrating the divine feminine energy, and it extends to real-life women as well. We take on leadership roles, manage logistics, and ensure that the event runs smoothly. The festival empowers us to challenge traditional gender norms. It's not just about dancing; it's about embracing our strengths and showcasing our skills in a domain where women were once sidelined.”

Navratri events now have more women working as security personnel. This shift in the traditionally male-dominated field of security sends out a powerful message of women's capabilities in diverse roles. Says security personnel Rani Mishra from Malad, “The presence of women like me among the guards helps ensure the safety of all attendees. It sends a strong message that women can excel in diverse roles.”

Empowering dance and songs

The most noticeable feature of Navratri is the dance: the vivacious garba and dandiya raas are tributes to the innate and unveiled strength of womankind. Women play a crucial role in choreographing and performing Garba and Dandiya. Their creativity and commanding presence break the stereotype that men are the primary choreographers and directors. Homemaker Jigna Shah, who conducts Garba and Dandiya classes in the months leading up the Navratri, finds this time immensely rewarding. She says, “Dance is a universal language, and during Navratri, it's a powerful medium for self-expression. Women from 16 to 60 come to my classes. It's an affirmation of the festival's inclusivity. We inspire others to embrace the joy of dancing without any judgement.”

The songs not only express joy but also convey messages of women's empowerment. The lyrics often extol Goddess Durga's virtues and her power, sending out the message that women are a source of strength and divinity. For example, the Gujarati song Mari Maa Mahakali pays tribute to the fierce and powerful aspect of Goddess Durga, reflecting the strength and fearlessness that women embody. Maa No Garbo Re is another Gujarati ode to the divine feminine.

The communal nature of the nightly celebrations fosters a sense of sisterhood among the women. The songs often celebrate the camaraderie forged on the dance floor. They reflect this unity, emphasising that women are at their strongest when they uplift each other up. The lyrics of many Garba and Dandiya songs celebrate women's participation. They encourage women to take the lead and express themselves freely. The songs emphasise that dancing is not just about joy but also an affirmation of women's power and independence. Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje from the Bollywood movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is one such vibrant celebration of women's participation in the celebration. Nagada Sang Dhol from Bollywood film Goliyon Ki Raasleela – Ram-Leela features a strong and independent Deepika Padukone celebrating her femininity, with lyrics that convey unapologetic self-expression.

In the prism of Navratri, feminism refracts and illuminates. Beyond the celebration of womanhood, Navratri is the embodiment of the emancipation of women in society. It encourages women to revel in their individuality, to let their hair down, and to take pride in our culture and heritage.