Sanjay Divecha Is Bridging Worlds Through Hindustani, Carnatic, And Multinational Melodies

Sanjay Divecha and Secret. The name itself hints at a clandestine world, one of sound and sensation. On this music project, Divecha is joined by a group of exceptionally talented musicians, each contributing their unique essence to the ensemble.

Chandana Bala, with her lyrical voice akin to a melodic river, joins the ensemble. Shruti Bhave’s vocals and the mellifluous strains of her violin resonate in harmony.

The percussive heartbeat of the group is skilfully woven by the hands of Sanket Naik and Ketan Choudhary, their rhythmic prowess laying the foundation. Meanwhile, the resonant bass notes of Vivian D’Souza and the keyboard sorcery of Rahul Wadhwani lend depth to the compositions. Completing this assembly of talent is Raman Madhavan, whose voice is a celestial echo.

Expansive fusion concert

At the helm of this sonic assembly stands the gifted Sanjay Divecha. As a seasoned musician, his artistic journey is marked by reverence for diverse cultural and stylistic nuances. Divecha wields his guitar as a master storyteller, each strum and pluck conveying a different emotion or narrative. A live performance by Sanjay Divecha and Secret is an immersive experience. On the evening of September 14, you can see it for yourself in Mumbai.

Orchestrated by the collaborative efforts of Avid Learning and the Royal Opera House, Sanjay Divecha and Secret: Bridging Indian and World Music Traditions will play a fusion of Hindustani and Carnatic melodies interlaced with the vibrant threads of Brazil, Africa, and the Americas. “I’ve always loved to listen to a variety of music, and am fortunate to have played and performed with masters of various genres. These experiences have shaped me and have become part of my musical journey. The folk and classical traditions of India have given me an identity that represents our rich cultural heritage,” Divecha said.

The Royal Opera House has previously witnessed the presence of Divecha, when his artistry converged with tabla maestro Ustad Fazal Qureshi, keyboardist Zubin Balaporia, and sitarist Hidayat Husain Khan in a transcendent performance named Raags and Rhythms — Musafir in Concert.

Divecha’s journey is one of continuous innovation and evolution. “Travelling and meeting folks from different cultures has been an amazing experience. It’s allowed me to be more accepting and see the oneness in life. I carry this spirit in me and in my

expression.”

Asked about the origins of Sanjay Divecha and Secret, he said, “Sanket Naik and Chandana Bala have been the founding members of the band and are an integral part of the unit. They have helped me evolve the sound of the band, which started as an idea in my head, hearing an acoustic guitar sound and using hand percussion instead of a traditional western drum kit. After we recorded the songs though, the sound evolved in its own way to what it is now.” Additional musicians joined the band over time.

Seasoned ensemble

A lot of time was spent conceptualising the music and rehearsing. The creative process is different each time they rehearse, and he allows it to flow organically. The setlist at the concert will have an assortment of original creations that stand as living tributes to the global influences that inspire them. Amidst this mélange, echoes of traditional Carnatic classical compositions like Mahaganapatim and Thillana reverberate, reimagined through the lens of contemporary interpretation.

The captivating Meera Bhajan Sanwarra enchants, a delicate dance between tradition and innovation that pays homage to its roots. Divecha walked us through the various pieces and the interplay of instruments. “The concert opening will be my solo guitar performance; something that has become a part of every Secret concert. The rest of the performance with the ensemble will feature music from our albums Full Circle and Sanjay Divecha and Secret, and some unreleased material. With four soloists, the music has lots of room for us to improvise and explore.”

As the stage once again becomes a canvas for Divecha’s virtuosity, as well as the collective brilliance of the ensemble, you are invited to bear witness. In this fleeting moment, cultures converge and continents dissolve into a unified experience.

