National Doctor’s Day: Selfless warriors tirelessly serve patients in need

"I sutured the laceration on her lip, performed the dressing of the multiple bruises, administered a tetanus injection and gave her antibiotics." The lady, in great pain, would have suffered further if the stitches weren't done on time.

In the lockdown, with most options limited, the smallest of issues could swiftly snowball into a serious predicament. “Like for the Railway Colony couple in their late fifties who couldn’t eat properly because their dental bridges had come off during the lockdown and approached me,” says dentist sister Dr Pranita Pardeshi. “Because of their inability to eat properly, they had developed severe acidity and were suffering. Once attended to, they were immediately relieved,” she said.

ENT Surgeon, Dr Rajesh Valand travels daily from home in Goregaon to work at Andheri. During the first fortnight after the lockdown, he would attend only to emergency cases, while postponing regular appointments.

“In May, a 52-year-old man from Andheri walked in with a bleeding nose. A tumour in the nose had suddenly burst and started bleeding profusely,” recalls Dr Valand.

“On reaching the hospital, the patient threw up blood and collapsed. He had lost a lot of blood and was showing no pulse. After being rushed to the casualty, he was revived and admitted to hospital,” he says. “After a COVID-19 test was conducted and the result came negative, he was operated upon and the tumour removed through endoscopy, all during the lockdown,” recalls Dr Valand. The surgery couldn’t have waited till the lockdown ends. A few days later, the patient’s nose was clear and he was breathing freely.

At one time, the parents of a three-year-old girl rushed in with her for treatment. She had pushed a bead up her nostril while playing, a common occurrence in children, and was in extreme discomfort and pain. “Had the bead travelled to her trachea, she could have even died,” recalls Dr Valand who treated her in time and removed the obstruction.

"Everyone, including me, was apprehensive and anxious while stepping out of the house during the lockdown. But, when it comes to treatment during emergency, the sentiment of duty takes over," says Dr Valand.

In the first week of April, soon after the lockdown was imposed, the police while forcibly shutting down a shop at Mira Road hit a 23-year-old worker with a lathi.

Hurt on the eye, the boy developed intense trauma and began to lose vision. Struggling with depleting vision issues, he managed to reach Ophthalmic Surgeon Dr Shaila Patel who found "he could hardly identify and count fingers even at a close distance."

“After ruling out retinal detachment in time, well within the window of treatment, the boy was diagnosed with vitreous hemorrhage with anterior chamber reaction and treated with medicines. His vision improved in the next couple of weeks too,” recalls Dr Patel, who has a clinic at Mira Road.

Her clinic, incidentally, was open throughout the lockdown where she would attend to emergency cases by prior appointment. Why, Kandivali-based Dr Shaila Patel had to attend to an emergency on the very second day of the lockdown when she had to perform cornea transplant of an 83-year-old man from Nalasopara who had a perforated corneal ulcer.