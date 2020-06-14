Lockdown Effect: Embracing technology for good

Since the last few years, she had reconnected with old college friends and had formed a wonderful support system. Now, with the lockdown in place and a friend’s birthday approaching, she was left with little option but to lead. After all, she was the smart one initiating the meetings and outings with the rest of her friends who were not as savvy. So, she went ahead and downloaded Google Duo after reading reams of reviews online.

And then, on her friend’s birthday on April 15, when all of India was locked down and staying put indoors, she connected them all on a virtual chat and, “had a blast”. “I had no idea how much fun that would be,” says Smita. “The lockdown has given me the time and space to learn so much online that I can use for life, even now once this lockdown has opened up. I now know how to do troubleshoot through so many situations, even cook exotic dishes I had only heard about, just by watching YouTube,” she adds.

For 38-year-old Dilnaz, the lockdown first came as a huge respite. Having broken up with Firoze her boyfriend and colleague of 10 years in a strained relationship, Dilnaz needed time to recuperate. The lockdown was a bitter-sweet experience for her. She was laid off after being paid a two-month salary at her workplace in Pune. But, more than that, she was happy to stay away from Firoze whose behaviour had become caustic after the breakup. “I needed a break desperately but this one came at a cost. I lost my job with it,” she says.

In the lockdown, Dilnaz found it extremely difficult loosening up online. “After all, I had met Firoze on WhatsApp group and felt that every interaction online would end in the same way,” she said. In early May, during a Zoom conference on Stress Management conducted by a psychologist, she attended hesitantly after overcoming her inhibitions, she found herself “face to face with a school friend, I once hated. It was so funny meeting him after more than two decades. We’d have such crazy fights in school. Then, we couldn’t stand each other,” she recalled.

In the days that followed, her childhood friend would call her diligently every morning when she’d discuss her day’s routine, crib about some low-paying online assignments she would work upon and the lockdown in general. “After two weeks, I realised that I actually missed the warmth of a friend, of someone who actually cared,” she says.

“When I told him that I would like to see him once the lockdown ended, he jocularly asked me if it was to ‘fight again…like old times.’ And, I realised that to get close to someone, space didn’t really matter,” maintains Dilnaz who has been waiting the lockdown to end. “I am so happy to have found a friend…one, I realised, I needed much more than a partner,” she says.

And then, there’s Clinical Psychologist Sayli Dhone who had been training her partner and Advocate Sarthak Dhone’s parents Suresh and Sunita with online tools to network and communicate with the rest of the family through the lockdown. “My family lives in the same complex but owing to the lockdown and the emergence of fresh Coronavirus cases in the zone, I couldn’t step out to visit them,” says Sayli.