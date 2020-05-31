For some migrant workers, Mumbai still remains their jaan

As a group of waiters and baharwalas — as hotel delivery boys are known in Mumbai — embark on a journey from South Mumbai to their villages in Basti, Uttar Pradesh on a Sunday early morning, a ragpicker from within a make-shift hut on the deserted road to Gateway of India, shouts out to them.

She offers them packets of biryani left behind by a Samaritan group feeding the poor during the lockdown. “Take a few more packets. You will need them on your journey. You won’t find anything ahead,” says the widow offering the group the packaged food for the journey ahead. R Sundari has been working in Mumbai and caring for her mother and a 17-year-old daughter studying at village Viluppuram in Tamil Nadu. Distinct from her lot of 20-odd Tamilian ragpickers who left the city to move back to their villages in South India, Sundari has chosen to stay back in Mumbai — her home now for over two decades.

If one looks around, you will find very few ragpickers left in Mumbai. The city’s front-line safai kamdars, fearful of a repeat of the 2004 Tsunami calamity that left hundreds of ragpickers widowed in one clean sweep with their husbands being killed on that fateful Boxing Day night back in their villages in Tamil Nadu, have disappeared.

The virus situation across the nation, particularly in Mumbai, is ominous and lakhs moved out to reach their homes miles away, wanting to be close to their families, even risking life and limb on the way. Staying back, spelt disaster to them. But now for the few true-blooded Mumbaikars who chose to stay back in the city that was now their home.

A quiet has spread across Mumbai of late. The city of dreams, known never to sleep, has slipped into a slumber of sorts now for over two months. A lockdown imposed on India due to the COVID-19 crisis has triggered a mass exodus of migrants across states, particularly from Mumbai.

And, not all UPites have left for their villages either. Cycle mechanic Ramavtar Sagar would travel to his village at Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh every year. Even fight with his employer and take that annual leave around this time to be with his wife and four children. “Why do I work? I can’t stay so long without seeing them. Itna to banta hai na,” he would say to his employer of 30 years, before bolting off to his village in April to return in June, every year, as a rule.