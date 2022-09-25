National Cinema Day: Filmmaker Arunaraje Patil shares her list of favourite Indian films

A still from Kaagaz Ke Phool |

On September 23, India celebrated National Cinema Day. Cinema theatres across the country offered movie tickets at just for Rs 75. On the day, we spoke to National Award-winning filmmaker Arunaraje Patil, who shared a list of her favourite films. Talking to FPJ, Aruna said, “These stories show how films have evolved. Also, no film is perfect. It’s the imperfections that make a film interesting.”

Here’s her list of favourite films:

1. Pather Panchali (1955)

2. Pyaasa (1957)

3. Kaagaz Ke Phool (1959)

4. Sujata (1959)

5. Ardh Satya (1983)

6. Ankhon Dekhi (2013)

7. Dangal (2016)

8. Jallikattu (2019)

9. Eeb Allay Ooo! (2019)

10. Malayankunju (2022)