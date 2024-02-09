Mumbai This Weekend: Here's How To Plan A Romantic Date In The City

Pic: Freepik

Romantic date

Make your romantic day more special at Courtyard By Marriott Mumbai International Airport at their Valentine’s Day Celebrations. Each table has an exquisite floral setup, a complimentary bottle of sparkling wine and great dining experience. Thus, couples can enjoy the night amidst good good and romantic setting. There is nine tables (Pool Side) for Rs 8,000++ per couple, 11 tables (Alfresco Pool Lawns) for Rs 6,000++ per couple and three tables (MoMo Cafe Alfresco Area) for Rs 6,000++ per couple.

When: Feb 14, 7:00 pm onwards

Where: Courtyard By Marriott Mumbai International Airport, Mumbai

Feel the romance

For the perfect romantic dinner moment on the most romantic day, go to The Westin Mumbai Garden City where this memorable day will be complete with luxurious ambience, impeccable service and exquisite culinary offerings. A widely curated menu will have a symphony of flavours thanks to the talented chefs. Gorge on everything, from appetisers to desserts. The décor esp. the table will be completely romantic. There will also be live entertainment for the evening too. At Seasonal Tastes, it is Rs 3,000++ non-alcoholic and (Rs 1,500++ alcoholic). At Kangan Restaurant, it is Rs 3,500++ non-alcoholic.

When: Feb 14, 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Where: Seasonal Tastes and Kangan Restaurant, The Westin Mumbai Garden City, Mumbai

A special day

For a Valentine’s Day special, have a blast at Poco Loco’s Valentine’s Special Valentino Latino Menu. The eatery’s atmosphere is perfect for the moment. Amidst candlelight setting, opt for a menu that sets the mood. From Wheel of Love Salad, Corazones De Patatas, Cheesy Heart-Shaped Croquettes, and Pollo De Pina to special cocktail menu, it is love time here.

When: till Feb 14

Where: Poco Loco Khar and South Bombay

To book a place contact: 93241 91366 (Khar) and 9321598326 (South Bombay)

Food for love

For an exceptional dining experience on Valentine’s Day, go to Akina, one of the best places for Japanese cuisine and intimate ambience. Their exclusive Valentine’s menu is perfect for an unforgetable experience. Choose from their Maki selection that includes Edamame Crunch and Dried Strawberry or the Bake Hokkaido Scallops. Their Robata offerings include Black Carrot Garlic Butter. End on a sweet note with the decadent Rose Dessert. May the romance increase with this menu and setting. The pricing is Rs 2,000 plus taxes.

When: till Feb 14

Where: Akina, Golden Palace, Turner Rd, opposite Mala Sinha Bunglow, Bandra (W), Mumbai

Eat with a bit of romance

Have a great romantic meal at ZOCA Cafe which is known for its vibrant ambience, premium coffee, and tasty cuisine. The specially planned meal for Valentine’s Day has array of offerings, from tantalising appetisers to tempting pizzas, amazing pastas, delicious Western-Continental entrees, decadent desserts and fantastic beverages. Have your day of love among good food and great destination.

When: February 14

Where: Shop No 4, Ground Floor, Kshitij, Veera Desai Rd, Opp. Sports Complex, Azad Nagar, Andheri (W), Mumbai

To book a place contact: 75069 26864

Romance Orchid style

For varied romantic moments, check out The Orchid Hotel Mumbai where they have different offerings. Check out Merlin's 99 for special cocktails, appetizers, unlimited alcoholic beverages and live karaoke session. Or choose Boulevard or South of Vindhyas for fine dining. Indulge in five-course meal with best view, sparkling wine and more at Mostly Grills. Get the specially curated hampers and other treats at The Gourmet Shop.

When: February 14

Where: The Orchid Hotel Mumbai

Love with fine dining

Get romantic getaway and more offerings at Four Points by Sheraton Navi Mumbai. Couples will get discounts on food and drink and staying complete with complementary glass of wine and chocolate on arrival. Start the stay with a visit to The Navi Mumbai Baking Company for coffee, meal and special deals. Then there is the lavish buffet breakfast in the morning and buffet dinner at Asian Kitchen. There is a Valentine's Day menu that has been planned. Come visit to feel special on the day of love.

When: February 14 and February 14-17 (Staycation)

Where: Four Point Sheraton, Navi Mumbai

To book a place contact: 88797 88845