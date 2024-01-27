Mumbai This Weekend: From Spoken Fest 2024 To Utsaah Music Concert, Here's What's Happening In The City

Varun Grover to perform at Spoken Fest 2024 |

Just talk

Get to hear various voices and thoughts at the Spoken Fest 2024. Here, you get to know stories and find thoughts come together in the form of music, poetry and more. Names like Varun Grover, Abish Mathew, Amol Parasher, Sayani Gupta, Rekha and Vishal Bharadwaj will be heard. The fee starts from Rs 1,799 onwards.

When: Feb 3-4, 1:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Where: Jio World Garden, Mumbai

To book a place contact: insider.in

Watch the support

ASHISH Chalchitra Utsav 2024 |

Visit ASHISH Chalchitra Utsav 2024 held as part of Mumbai Festival 2024 and also as part of Mumbai Queer Pride month activities. The two day fest will shown 37 Indian c in Hindi, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Panjabi, Urdu and Sanskrit (with English subtitles), apart from conduct panel discussions and audience interactive sessions. Free registration starts at at 11am and through the day.

When: Jan 28, 12:00 noon to 10:00 pm

Where: The Kunba Veda Theater, 1st Floor, CINTAA Tower, Behind Kokilaben Hospital, Four Bungalows, Andheri, Mumbai

To book a place contact: mumbaiqueerfest.com

Classical note

Utsaah Concert |

Be ready for a classical treat as Purbayan Arts Artist and Music Foundation (PAAMF) is organising Utsaah, ‘Empower. Enlightenment. Entertainment’, an annual music concert featuring the finest maestros from music and art and also promoting upcoming talented students from the Foundation. Be there for a performance by vocalist Kaushiki Chakraborty along with Ojas Adhiya on tabla, Murad Ali on sarangi and Ajay Joglekar on harmonium. The is Rs 300 onwards.

When: Feb 9, 7:00 pm

Where: Nehru Centre Auditorium, Near Atria Mall, Worli, Mumbai

To book a place contact: bookmyshow.com / 9930977702

Watch out

Team Alfaaz brings to you the digital release of their ‘The Age of Prison’ in collaboration with G5A Warehouse. The 25 min digitally presented performance revolves around two prisoners stuck in a dystopian prison. Want to know more? Come for the open air performance along with live interactive session with writer/director/performer Ankit Verma and co-star Rashmi Mann. The evening The fee is Rs 399.

When: Feb 2, 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Where: The G5A Warehouse Terrace, Mahalaxmi, Mumbai

To book a place contact: insider.in

Tickle the funny bones

Prashasti Singh |

The very funny and popular stand-up comic Prashasti Singh is back with her new stand-up solo show – Man of the House. Fans of all ages can come and laugh at her humour that is relatable. The fee starts from Rs 499 onwards.

When: Feb 2, 7:00 pm

Where: Royal Opera House Theatre, Mumbai

To book a place contact: bookmyshow.com