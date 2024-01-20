Mumbai This Weekend: From Lollapalooza India 2024 To Republic Day Celebrations, Here's What's Happening In The City

Sting to play at Lollapalooza India 2024 | Pic: Wikipedia

The biggest event here

One of the biggest events of the year, Lollapalooza India 2024, starts. Be prepared to hear the best in EDM, Hip Hop, Pop, and Rock as the best names from these music genres descend on Mumbai. Both Indian and international big names can be heard here. The fee starts from Rs 5,999 onwards.

When: Jan 27-28

Where: Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai

To book a place contact: bookmyshow.com

Something funny

Biswa Kalyan Rath is one of the most biggest names in Indian stand-up comedy scene. Fans can go for his Biswa Kalyan Rath Live in Mumbai show and be prepared to be laugh out loud. The fees are Rs 799 onwards.

When: Jan 27, 7:00 pm

Where: Infiniti Mall, Malad, Mumbai

To book a place contact: bookmyshow.com

Event of the moment

Get ready for the city’s biggest cultural extravaganza – Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2024. From art, music, food, crafts and creativity, be prepared to be wowed by the display of amazing creative minds. The best of names will be seen and heard here. The entry is free online.

When: Jan 20-28, 10:00 am onwards

Where: Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, Kala Ghoda, Mumbai

To book a place contact: insider.in

A walk on Republic Day

Khaki Tours has organised the #AzadHind: Republic Day Special Walk which explores the city’s connection with the independence movement. The city has been host to many tales of big names who became part of the freedom struggle. Know the stories. The fee is Rs 599 per person (all inclusive).

When: Jan 26, 9:00 to 10.30 am

Where: Tejpal Auditorium, Grant Road, Mumbai

To book a place contact: khakitours.com

Food to celebrate the Republic

Celebrate the nation’s special day with the Republic Day Brunch at The Bayview, Hotel Marine Plaza. Right by the sea with the view to die for, get to tast some culinary delights as The Bayeview offers a symphony of regional flavours with dishes like Doi macch, Bharleli vangi, Masala bhaat, Ondhiyu, Sarson Ka Saag Makke Ki Roti, Murgh Birista Pulao, Laal Maas, Paal Payasam and Chom- Chom. The brunch buffet is priced at Rs 2,200+ taxes per person.

When: Jan 26, 12:30 to 3.30 pm

Where: The Bayview, Hotel Marine Plaza, Marine Drive, Churchgate, Mumbai

To book a place contact: 022 69451212 / +91 7045945121

Strawberry delights for you

If you want to celebrate the strawberry season, opt for Ode to Gaia, Mumbai’s renowned plant-based bakery. It is offering delicious dessert delights in strawberry that will tempt you to have more. From the luscious Biscoff Strawberry Entremet to their signature fruit-shaped dessert boxes, each creation crafted with care to keep the fruit’s taste intact. Enjoy the remaining winter with some strawberry delights. The price ranges from Rs 550 to Rs 1800.

To order, contact: anodetogaia.com

Krazy time with kids

This Republic Day, have some fun time with your kids at The Krazy Kids Karnival - Season 6. The event has everything for your child to enjoy, from events to rides, food malls, flea markets, workshops, science events and more. It is great place for families to have some fun togetherness. The entry fee is Rs 250.

When: Jan 26-28

Where: Nesco Center, Hall 7, Mumbai

To book a place contact: bookmyshow.com

Something classical

All classical music fans can attend the Khaki Tours’ #ClassicalCandences - Raagas in Hindi Film Music By Amruta Kale. In this talk, classical and semi-classical singer Amruta Kale talks about the way Indian classical music has added to Hindi film music. The talk is free for all to attend.

When: Jan 27, 6:00 pm

To book a place contact: khakitours.com