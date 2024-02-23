Mumbai This Week: From Seafood Festival At The Orchid Mumbai To SANAM Band Tour, Here's What's Happening In The City

Sneha_TheSaucyXplorer

Seafood paradise

For a sumptious seafood spread, visit South of Vindhyas at The Orchid Hotel Mumbai. They are hosting their Seafood Festival which will offer an array of tantalising dishes. From seafood fried to perfection to simmered in delicious curries, the festival will live up to your expectations, thanks to Masterchef Bala Subramanian, the culinary genius behind the festival. Find various unlimited thalis too which feature the top signature dishes full of flavour and freshness. Finish the meal with desserts like Payasam, Gulab Jamun and chef-picked ice-creams.

When: Till March 3

Where: South of Vindhyas, The Orchid Hotel Mumbai, Vile Parle

To book a place contact: 75060 10316

SANAM India Tour

Fans of SANAM Band are in for a treat, as they have started their India Tour and will perform in the city. They will be their usual best and will perform some classic numbers from Bollywood their style along with their original songs. Be prepared to being wooed. The fee is Rs 999 onwards.

When: March 2, 6:30 pm

Where: Courtyard, R City Mall, Ghatkopar, Mumbai

To book a place visit: bookmyshow.com

A filmy experience

Wench Film Festival is back with its fourth edition. India’s first and leading celebration of horror, sci-fi and fantasty cinema will be big this time in the genre films and present a line-up that includes 14 India premieres and 10 Asia premieres. There will also be Q-As with directors, panels and masterclasses. The fee is Rs 199 onwards.

When: Feb 29 to March 3

Where: Veda Factory - ART STUDIO, Andheri (W), Mumbai

To book a place visit: insider.in

Fountain history

Want to know all about the history of Churchgate, Fort and the Fountain area? Khaki Tours brings the #FountainFrolic: Walk 711. It is all about the background of what is now Fort area, the locality and what evolved around the Flora Fountain area. The fee is Rs 599 per person (all inclusive).

When: March 2, 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm

Where: Flora Fountain (starting point)

To book a place visit: khakitours.com

Must watch thriller

Death Warrant |

Death Warrant is a Gujarati thriller play revolving around a dubious Manoj Bakshi who invites journalist Bijal over to discuss some top secret news. She finds Ajay, her affair partner there too for some other work. What happens next are twists and turns as the host’s motives are revealed slowly.

When: Feb 25, 9:00 pm

Where: Aspee Theatre, Malad (W), Mumbai

To book a place visit: bookmyshow.com

Play it right

Andrew Scott |

Attend Andrew Scott Vanya: After Anton Chekhov. Adapted by Simon Stephens, directed by Sam Yates and designed by Rosanna Vizeae, the theatre screening sees Andrew play multiple characters in a new way. The one-man performance has him talk about hopes, and regrets. The fee is Rs 500.

When: Feb 28 to March March 6

Where: Godrej Dance Theatre, NCPA, Mumbai

To book a place visit: bookmyshow.com

In attendance

Get the chance to attend Vishal Mishra’s ‘PEHLE BHI MAIN INDIA’ TOUR. The man behind blockbuster sings like Pehle Bhi Main, Nacho Nacho, Naseeb Se and Dil Jhoom, will be in the city as part of the tour and will belt out his hits. Book the tickets soon. The fee is Rs 799 onwards.

When: March 3, 6:00 pm

Where: House of Lords, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

To book a place visit: insider.in

Funny times

Sapan Verma | Pic: IMDB

Stand-up comic Sapan Verma has always been the crowd-puller with his observational comedy and storytelling. His latest Shame on Me by Sapan Verma is his latest show which has new set of jokes to tickle your funny bones. The fee is Rs 499 onwards.

When: March 3, 6:00 pm

Where: House of Lords, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

To book a place visit: bookmyshow.com