Mumbai This Week: From 2nd Dahanu Festival To Vasantotsav 2024, Here's What's Happening In The City

2nd Dahanu Festival |

Something exciting

The 2nd Dahanu Festival is back with its diverse attractions includes workshops on pottery and painting, art displays and exhibitions, water and aero sports, sand art display, helicopter air show, horse beach racing, star gazing, farm visits, night camping and explorations of fisherman’s villages. The entry is free with charges for different events after entry.

When: Feb 23-25, 10:00 am to 10:00 pm

Where: The Seaview Park, Dahanu Beach

To book a place visit: dahanutourism.com

Celebrating Chinese New Year

For a fantastic meal this Chinese New Year, spend time at Yauatcha with their new limited edition. The interiors of the Chinese dimsums teahouse are adored with bespoke dragon designs, graphics and colourful lanterns like the Hong Kong teahouses. Mixologists have crafted drinks to match the festivities. The dim sum offerings have items like Lobster and Mozzarella Kataifi Dim Sum, and Lotus root-wrapped Exotic Mushroom Dumpling. Have regulars like Three-style Stir-fry Eggplant and Water Chestnut with Sanpei, Claypot Chicken in Emperor Sauce, Hot Basil Fried Rice, Crispy Noodle with Toban Sauce and desserts like The Chinese New Year Dragon and Chinese New Year Macaron. Enjoy delicious meal while celebrating the the Lunar New Year 2024 in the Year of the Dragon.

When: till March 7

Where: Yauatcha Mumbai, Raheja Tower, BKC, Bandra East, Mumbai

To book a place contact: 92222 22800

Walk back in history

Most have heard of Umerkhadi in Mumbai. Now know the history in the Khaki Tour’s #Oomerkhadee: Walk 710. Discover the history of a place that was once a creek separating two of the seven Mumbai islands. Now you will find the rails between Byculla and Sandhurst Road. Know how the place developed to its present essence. The fee is Rs 599 per person (all inclusive).

When: Feb 25, 9:00 am to 10:30 am

Where: Ajwaa Sweets, Dongri, Mumbai (Nishan Pada Road, Opp. Noor Ma)

To book a place visit: khakitours.com

A classical feast

Pic: IMDB

Attend the Vasantotsav 2024, an annual tribute to Acharya Jialal Vasant Ji, founder of one of Mumbai’s most reputed music schools. This year, the Uttam Vag-geykar Jialal Vasant Award will be presented to Taalyogi Pt Suresh Talwalkar who will also perform, apart from Mahesh Kale and Ustad Zakir Hussain. The fee is Rs 1,500.

When: Feb 24, 5:00 pm

Where: Ajivasan Hall, Mumbai

To book a place visit: bookmyshow.com

Funny bones

Love stand-up comedy? Come over to attend the Big Show: All Star Standup Comedy where you will hear some of the big names in Indian stand-up comedy and laugh on their rib-tickling humour. Know who will perform only after coming to the auditorium. The fee is Rs 499 onwards.

When: Feb 23, 7:00 pm

Where: St Andrews Auditorium, Mumbai

To book a place visit: bookmyshow.com

It’s strawberry time

Lovers of strawberry are in for a treat, as there is the Strawberry Fest held at The Gourmet Shop, The Orchid Hotel, Mumbai. The month-long fest will have delightful dessert selection showcasing the juiciest strawberries. It includes tarts, pastries, cheesecakes, gateaux, and ice cream. Try Strawberry Pistachio Tart, Chocolate Strawberry Nutella, Pastry, Strawberry Cheesecake, Strawberry, Mascarpone Gateaux, Fresh Strawberry with Vanilla Ice Cream, Fresh Strawberry Milkshake and more. The fest is the brainchild of Chef Reshma Bhosale, a Pastry Chef at the hotel. The price ranges beteween Rs 250++ to 900++.

When: till March 5

Where: The Gourmet Shop, The Orchid Hotel Mumbai