Meet Jagdish Chaturvedi: Doctor and a stand-up comic...all rolled into one!

His YouTube channel, Jagdish Chaturvedi, is a one stop shop for comic relief and has all his comedy, and many of the smaller healthcare information videos in an entertaining manner.

Innovations galore

Dr Chaturvedi has also been involved in the development of over 18 medical devices. They are designed for usage in the Indian setting — more robust, lower maintenance, reusable and low skill requirements. HiiiH (pronounced as Hi) is his latest stint with innovations where he helps other doctors, startups with their ideas, to bring their products to the market through a services model.

“Any doctor with a new idea can reach out to us and get any service they feel they need our expertise for. It could be for filing a patent for them, making a prototype, creating the designs, regulatory, testing, marketing and commercialization support, validation, fundraising and most importantly team finding. We also produce entertainment content that drives information on Healthcare and innovations. We developed a web series called Starting Troubles, which started streaming on a social media platform called BuddyBits, and also on Facebook and YouTube.”

Future perfect

Dr Chaturvedi has also authored three books. Inventing Medical Devices: A Perspective from India talks about his experiences of inventing and failing at developing some medical devices. “It is a handbook for any aspiring innovator to understand how to start with the idea and in a step-by-step fashion develop the product all the way till it reaches the patient,” he says. He has also authored The Benefits of Failing Successfully, an anecdotal collection of ten failures of his life that helped him become a better entrepreneur, and One Year of Stand Up Comedy is all about his early experiences of stand-up comedy from an Indian perspective and talks about how much one can earn and grow while doing comedy in India.

Looking ahead he says he plans to do many exciting things in the coming months. “In addition to season two of the Starting Troubles web series, I am working towards developing a patient consulting platform on HiiiH that will also allow remote examination and small procedures. I am also writing a children's book with an awareness of mask usage and social distancing. Let’s wait and see how these go,” he signs off.