Maximum Medley: Japan film & music festival at Mumbai, Sonu Nigam Live and more... top picks of the week

Japan film & music festival

To celebrate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and India, the Japan Foundation, in association with the Embassy of Japan in India and PVR Cinemas, is organising the Japan film and Music Festival. This year’s festival features recorded concerts by The World of RADWIMPS, one of Japan’s leading rock bands followed by screenings of iconic movies by the world-renowned filmmaker and animator Makoto Shinkai.

When: Till Nov 13

Where: PVR ICON, Infiniti Andheri (W), Mumbai

2 Indias Ensemble by Sahil Vasudeva

Attend this extraordinary and unique cross-cultural exchange and unveiling of a surprising harmony between two distinct schools of art. An evening fusing the Western Classical and Hindustani Classical styles in a new form, representing the historical and disparate cultures of Spain and India. Sahil Vasudeva, a pianist and composer, reimagines Isaac Albéniz's compositions with an Indian Classical Ensemble for the first time. The performance translates compositions that are 150 years old to Hindustani classical literature in order to provide a novel and contemporary interpretation of Spain’s Greatest Composer.

When: Nov 18, 7 pm

Where: The Royal Opera House, Mumbai

To book tickets visit: insider.in

Sonu Nigam Live In Mumbai

After four years, Sonu Nigam is performing live in Mumbai. Get ready for a soulful evening as Sonu belts out some of his popular hit tracks.

When: Nov 13, 6:30 pm

Where: 292, Com.Harbanslal Marg, Sion East, Mumbai.

To book tickets visit: bookmyshow.com

Rambo Circus

They are back on public demand. Taking the lead in entertainment and coming up with fresh acts award-winning circus performers from all around the world are featured in Rambo Circus, which also has a number of distinctive features. Definitely a first of its sort, with amazing performances by classical Indian artists. New performances include ladder balancing and roller skating. Aerial acts, the Rolla Bolla, the German wheel, contortion, and our clowns. It is a nonstop family entertainment for the first time in Mall, with 90 minutes of captivating circus performances.

When: From Nov 16 to Nov 20

Where: Dublin Square, Phoenix Market city, Kurla, Mumbai

For more details visit: www.rambocircus.in

Zomaland by Zomato

What do you get when you combine mouthwatering food with jaw-dropping entertainment? Zomato’s Zomaland is back. Get ready to enter the largest foodie’s paradise, which is filled with the best foods and beverages. You can enjoy delicious gourmet treats while celebrating with the most thrilling musical performers and comedians in the nation. Get ready to enjoy a weekend spectacle highlighted by the greatest of cuisine, entertainment, games, and much more as you enter a ‘Instagrammable’ fantasy studded with experiential delights around every turn.

When: Till Nov 13, 12 pm

Where: Jio World Garden, Bandra East, Mumbai.

To book tickets visit: insider.in