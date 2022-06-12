Maximum Medley: Opera Screening at NCPA, Mumbai, baking master course, and more... top picks of the week

Opera Screening: Turandot

Opera Screening: Turandot

Sung in Italian with English subtitles, Turandot is a love story set in China. It is the swansong of Puccini, who died before it was completed. The story revolves around Princess Turandot and her marriage. The condition for the marriage is: the princess will choose a suitor of royal blood who will answer three riddles set by her. However, suitors who fail to answer will be executed. An unknown prince who’s in love with the princess solves all the riddles set by the princess, but she’s reluctant to marry him. The tables turn when the prince offers her a way out: to learn his name before dawn, then he’ll die. But does he? Watch this thrilling opera to know more.

When: June 16, 6 pm

Where: Godrej Dance Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point, Mumbai

Attend: Baking Mastercourse

If you enjoy baking or want to hone your baking skills then this online course is for you. The instructor, chef Pooja, will take you through each step of baking and help you understand the littlest aspects of the same. The class covers baking techniques, making cookies, bread and tea cakes. The class will teach you how to bake from scratch. Language: English and Hindi.

When: June 13, 1.45 pm

To register visit: bookmyshow.com

Wellness: Five steps to overcome worry and anxiety

Stress affects every aspect of our work and personal lives. It decreases cognitive function, increases dangerous risk-taking, and halts higher brain functions. Hence it is important to understand that stress is not the problem – our reaction to it is… and we can learn to control it. Through this video-on-demand course, you’ll learn to recognise stress and heal yourself. It’ll also teach you five scientific proven stress management techniques.

To register visit: insider.in

Documentary: Sharkwater Extinction

This thrilling documentary follows filmmaker Rob Stewart as he exposes the billion-dollar illegal shark fin industry. As he brings to reel the real-life instances, he faces political corruption spread by influential crime organisations.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Bookshelf: Maybe Someday by Colleen Hoover

Sydney is living the perfect life—she’s a student with a steady job on the side, lives with her best friend and has a great boyfriend. Sydney’s bubble bursts when she catches her boyfriend cheating on her with her best friend. Her world comes crashing down. Amid the drama, she meets Ridge who gives her hope that she can move on. But can she? Or does she want to? The passionate tale of love, music and betrayal draws you in from the very first page and keeps you hooked till the last word.

Madhubani Workshop: Indian Folk Art

Connect with your cultural roots in a fun workshop. Madhubani is a traditional Indian art form with origin in Bihar. It is known for its vibrant colours and unique borders. Join in for a relaxing art session. The workshop is also for beginners. Through the workshop you will learn about the history and origin of Madhubani painting, motifs and border styles used in Madhubani. Book lovers get a chance to create unique bookmarks using the motifs and borders.

Materials required:

A4 Paper (150- 200gsm)

Fineliner or cd marker (black)

Poster/acrylic paints

Paint brush (round 1, 3)

Basic stationery

When: June 12, 3 pm

To register visit: insider.in